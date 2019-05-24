Quantcast
Karen O's Collab With Danger Mouse Was Everything We Ever Wanted

KAREN O & DANGER MOUSE
Lux Prima
(BMG)     

The new collaboration between Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and Danger Mouse is everything you want it to be and so much more. Lux Prima opens with a song by the same name: a nine-minute cinematic journey with epic instrumentation from Danger Mouse and tender, impassioned vocals from O. As the album continues, the experience and freedom of these accomplished artists is made clear, as “Ministry” sweeps with strings and soft refrains, and “Reveries” strips down to acoustic guitar and bucolic choral intonations. On tracks like “Woman,” O is at her most familiar, with fuzzy high vocals perfectly complimented by DM’s infectious beat. Lux Prima delivers on all fronts, with moods for every moment. (5/5)

By Carlee McManus

Lux Prima was released March 15, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

