Cate Le Bon's "Reward" Is A Complex Masterpiece

CATE LE BON

Reward

(Mexican Summer)

ADVERTISEMENT

On her fifth LP, Welsh artist Cate Le Bon continues creating “maxi-minimal deconstructionist music.” Across Reward, shrouds of simplicity crumble and morph to reveal circuitous structures. “Home to You,” for instance, begins as a vaguely tropical tune that builds into a pleasantly disorienting fog by the five-minute mark. “Mother’s Mother’s Magazines” is a brittle meshing of new wave and art rock somewhere in the realm of Suburban Lawns/Brian Eno fresh out of Roxy Music, as is the playfully eerie “Magnificent Gestures” where Le Bon sings, “She was born with no lips/Drip drip drips” in a coolly robotic soprano. Elsewhere are melancholic traces of Nico and Bowie, but those are only more surface-level reference points in Le Bon’s peculiar mix that joins the mechanical with the organic by taking it all apart. The Reward is when you take another listen. (4/5)

By Emily Nokes

Reward is out May 24, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Jessica Pratt's "Quiet Signs" Spins A Hazy, Beautiful Mood

Sunflower Bean On Touring, DIY Living, And Their Future 'Career-Killing Noise Record': BUST Interview

Rock Dreams: Sister Duo Skating Polly Are Not A Cutesy Kid Band