Martin Garrix's New Music Video Features "Advanced Style" Star, Colleen Heidemann

Supermodel, "Advanced Style" star and friend of BUST Colleen Heidemann plays leading lady in Martin Garrix's new music video for "Summer Days." Directed by Colin Tilley, the brightly colored video (featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy) follows Heidemann getting ready for the day, styling herself in a flowing red dress and then strutting around her Southern California neighborhood. Her radiance hypnotizes everyone she encounters. So much so, they all start to aggressively perspire in the heat, as if Heidemann's prescence has literally raised the temperature.

In addition to sharing a spectacular retro-inspired fashion editorial, we had the privilege of interviewing Heidemann about this new stage of her career as a model and the profound influence fashion has had on her life. She's busier than ever these days and we can't wait to see more of her!

