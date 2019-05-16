Laura Stevenson's "The Big Freeze" Is Dark, Cold, And Honest

LAURA STEVENSON

The Big Freeze

(Don Giovanni)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dark, cold, and empty is the direction Laura Stevenson takes on The Big Freeze, a reference to Earth’s worst case scenario. Still, there’s something inviting about her dystopian pop focused on compulsive skin picking (“Dermatillomania”) and doomed long-distance love (the soaring “Living Room, NY”). Recorded in the dead of winter in her childhood home, Stevenson’s fifth record pulls no punches, admitting on “Lay Back, Arms Out” there’s a “sweetness to that” kind of unflinching honesty regarding loneliness and distance. “I am honest” Stevenson cries out over and over on bittersweet “Big Deep V2” and nine tracks later, you’ll be happy she was. (5/5)

By Shannon Carlin

The Big Freeze was released March 29, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!



Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Aldous Harding's "Designer" Is A Triumph

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"