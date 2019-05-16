Quantcast
Laura Stevenson's 'The Big Freeze' Is Dark, Cold, And Honest

Laura Stevenson's "The Big Freeze" Is Dark, Cold, And Honest

LAURA STEVENSON 
The Big Freeze
(Don Giovanni)    

Dark, cold, and empty is the direction Laura Stevenson takes on The Big Freeze, a reference to Earth’s worst case scenario. Still, there’s something inviting about her dystopian pop focused on compulsive skin picking (“Dermatillomania”) and doomed long-distance love (the soaring “Living Room, NY”). Recorded in the dead of winter in her childhood home, Stevenson’s fifth record pulls no punches, admitting on “Lay Back, Arms Out” there’s a “sweetness to that” kind of unflinching honesty regarding loneliness and distance. “I am honest” Stevenson cries out over and over on bittersweet “Big Deep V2” and nine tracks later, you’ll be happy she was. (5/5)

By Shannon Carlin

The Big Freeze was released March 29, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can't spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

