Grim Streaker Keeps Punk Alive With "No Vision"

GRIM STREAKER

No Vision

(Local Fun Boy Records)

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank Brooklyn’s Grim Streaker for keeping the glorious thing we call punk alive and lacerating. Fronted by brawler Amelia Bushell, whose vocals call to mind legendary female killers from Karen O to Poly Styrene, No Vision kicks the door in on the first cut, “A.D.D,” waxing at once propulsive and melodic. “Snakes” creates fantastic drama and seduction, and the subtle yet affecting “Cat Call” shows off the band’s appreciation for driving beats laid down beside careening guitars and spasmodic vocals that keep the spirit of late-’70s/early-’80s punk animated, thriving, and ready to fuck with you. If you’re looking for something to offset your playlists of trap and weepy pop, put Grim Streaker on and feel it get at you. (4/5)

By Camille Collins

No Vision is out May 17, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein And Corin Tucker Answer Hard Questions From Teenagers

Maddie Ross's Debut Album "Never Have I Ever" Is Proof DIY Doesn't Have To Be Trash: BUST Premiere

"Revenge Of The She-Punks" Asserts Women In All The Music Spaces They've Been Excluded