Diane Coffee Is Bringing Back '80s U.K. Soul

DIANE COFFEE

Internet Arms

(Polyvinyl)

Shaun Fleming, aka Diane Coffee, returns with his third full-length album, accenting his glam/prog rock with blue-eyed soul and electro-pop. Tracks like “Not Ready To Go,” “Like A Child Does,” and “Doubt” combine pristine pop with the sounds of early-’80s U.K. soul boy groups (like ABC, Haircut 100, and Spandau Ballet). And Fleming takes a dip back into the glitter pond on “Good Luck” and “Work It.” Internet Arms is chock full of authentic, well-crafted pop music just waiting to be adored. (4/5)

By Michael Levine

Internet Arms was released April 19, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

