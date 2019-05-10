Quantcast
Jamila Woods Brings Us Into The Future With 'LEGACY! LEGACY!

Jamila Woods Brings Us Into The Future With "LEGACY! LEGACY!"

Details
IN Music

eDwR9JuA b4b62

JAMILA WOODS 
LEGACY! LEGACY! 
(Jagjaguwar)     

Jamila Woods’ LEGACY! LEGACY! is making history. A blend of soulful rhythm, baroque melody, and deep bass supports Woods’ voice through the journey of a narrative both oppressed and liberated. In heart wrenching track “SONIA” (feat. Nitty Scott), the realities of race, domestic abuse, and self-esteem are linked by our histories: “‘Cause if my blood went through it/I knew that I could do it/I knew that I could heal it.” And, with each track titled after deceased Black artists, like “BASQUIAT,” “OCTAVIA,” and “BALDWIN,” Woods doesn’t forget the past, but bursts into the future with tender toughness and love. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mia Perez

LEGACY! LEGACY! was released May 10, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

How Solange Combines Music, Art And Activism

SHIRA Talks Mental Illness, Gender, And Silence: Video Premiere And Interview

Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow" Is A Killer Album Packed With Emotional Shredders

 

 

Tags: Jamila Woods , music review , Jagjaguwar , music review , Jamila Woods , Jagjaguwar

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

15356867168 eed7d54d90 z f6a1c

Progressive Christian Writer Rachel Held Evans Dies At 37

rockgoddess 2b8b8

Ani DiFranco's New Memoir Tears Down Walls: BUST Interview

chambers cancelled renewed netflix 590x393 ea5b0

Why Aren't We Talking About The Amazing Representation In "Chambers"?

warren snl 4b43b

SNL Proves We All Need To Pay Attention To Elizabeth Warren

5107632307 0fbd97d574 z 63b01

Alleged Child Molester Woody Allen’s Memoir Turned Down By Major Publishers

lanyadoo 8422e

Astrologer and Host of "Ghost Of A Podcast" Jessica Lanyadoo Spills On Healing And Connecting The Stars With Politics

71o0pBvU c9c82

Tacocat's Emily Nokes On Her Personal Style, On And Offstage

busytonight 11f08

"Busy Tonight's" Cancelation Proves How Tough It Is For Women In Late Night

mary queen of scots header e1547725764711 c9a6e

Looking Into The Execution Of Mary, Queen Of Scots

KarenFinley 2a056

Performance Art Legend Karen Finley Reads Trump To Filth On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Upcoming Events

(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Lizzo at Brooklyn Steel
Sun May 12 @10:00AM -
Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button