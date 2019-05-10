Jamila Woods Brings Us Into The Future With "LEGACY! LEGACY!"

JAMILA WOODS

LEGACY! LEGACY!

(Jagjaguwar)

Jamila Woods’ LEGACY! LEGACY! is making history. A blend of soulful rhythm, baroque melody, and deep bass supports Woods’ voice through the journey of a narrative both oppressed and liberated. In heart wrenching track “SONIA” (feat. Nitty Scott), the realities of race, domestic abuse, and self-esteem are linked by our histories: “‘Cause if my blood went through it/I knew that I could do it/I knew that I could heal it.” And, with each track titled after deceased Black artists, like “BASQUIAT,” “OCTAVIA,” and “BALDWIN,” Woods doesn’t forget the past, but bursts into the future with tender toughness and love. (5/5)

By Mia Perez

LEGACY! LEGACY! was released May 10, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

