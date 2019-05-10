With "Young Enough," Charly Bliss Brings Us A Perfect Summer Album

CHARLY BLISS

Young Enough

(Barsuk Records)

Brooklyn band Charly Bliss is back with a new sound on its second full-length album. The band’s signature glitter- and bubblegum-infused grunge sound has been tinged with ’80s synth. The track list is a perfectly balanced journey between peppy, like on “Bleach” and “Hard to Believe,” and the band’s most emotional songs yet; “We’re young enough to believe it should hurt this much/Do you remember running barefoot against me?” vocalist Eva Hendricks sings on the title track. Young Enough is fun, nostalgic, and the perfect record to blast and sing along to with the windows down. (5/5)



By Kathryn Hensch

Young Enough was released May 10, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

