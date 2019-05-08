Quantcast
Aries’ “Juramento Mantarraya” Will Have You Seeing Sounds

ARIES
Juramento Mantarraya
(K Records)

Aries’ fourth album, Juramento Mantarraya, is a burst of sunlight to usher in spring. It’s not surprising that musician and producer Isa Fernández Reviriego recently scored a video game, as tracks such as “Space Cake” reveal an effervescent chiptune influence. Aries mixes twee vocals and layers of shimmering sounds in a manner reminiscent of indie electronic artists like Animal Collective and Múm. When the relentless energy gets a bit overwhelming, the dreamy “El camino” and “Un gran puente” offer breathers from the rigorous pace of the rest of the album. This is a bright, cheerful record full of surprises.

By Sarah C. Jones

Juramento Mantarraya was released by April 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

