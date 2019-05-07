Shana Cleveland's 'Night Of The Worm Moon' Is Psychedelic Embrace Of Uncertainty

SHANA CLEVELAND
Night of the Worm Moon
(Hardly Art)
It’s all cosmically good vibes on Shana Cleveland’s second solo album. Recorded during 2017’s solar eclipse, the La Luz frontwoman’s latest is partially inspired by a documentary about an alien-worshipping cult. But really, Cleveland’s worshipping at the altar of jazz Afro-futurist Sun Ra, who inspired the title track, a string-laden ode to being a fly on the wall. She also bows down to uncertainty on the woozy “I’ll Never Know” and UFO sightings on the psychedelic dirge “The Fireball.” All this mind-bending turns Cleveland’s record into a surprisingly soothing fever dream you won’t want to wake up from. (4/5)
By Shannon Carlin
Night of the Worm Moon was released April 5, 2019.
This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
