Solange's 'When I Get Home' Is A Celebration Of The Joys of Black Life

Solange's "When I Get Home" Is A Celebration Of The Joys of Black Life

Details
IN Music

Solange WhenIGetHome 85ec6

SOLANGE
When I Get Home
(Saint Records/Columbia)
     
Solange has always been the more avant-garde of the Knowles sisters, and her excellent new album, When I Get Home, finds her pushing her own musical boundaries even further than she did on 2016’s A Seat at the Table. When I Get Home is a meandering, complexly layered love letter to Solange’s hometown of Houston, featuring several spoken interludes and a lengthy roster of guests including Gucci Mane, Panda Bear, Playboi Carti, and The-Dream, plus a sample of—this is true and so perfect—Alexyss K. Tylor, host of the cult public access show Vagina Power. Because it incorporates so many styles and ideas, When I Get Home is the kind of album that rewards close listening. But it’s worth it to experience the thrill of hearing Solange evolve into an even more musically adventurous artist.

 

By Eliza Thompson

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Tags: music review , Solange , When I Get Home , Houston , Texas , Saint Heron

