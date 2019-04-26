Quantcast
Aldous Harding's 'Designer' Is A Triumph

Aldous Harding's "Designer" Is A Triumph

Details
IN Music

5N5A1658s a5e6d

ALDOUS HARDING 
Designer 
(4AD)

Like a musical method actor, New Zealand’s Aldous Harding goes all in on Designer with shape-shifting personas, setting moods and conjuring emotions through highly evocative vocals. Her voice plays the starring role on songs like “Heaven Is Empty” and “Damn,” which feature simple and sparse instrumentation—at times just an acoustic guitar or a lulling piano melody. Yet her vocals also blend beautifully into more complex arrangements like the swirling mid-tempo “Zoo Eyes.” From album opener “Fixture Picture,” where she sings with a cheery, almost childlike affectation, to album-closer “Pilot,” where she gets dramatically deep, heavy, and evocative of Nico, Harding fills every vignette with unique dynamics and delivery. 5/5

ADVERTISEMENT

By Cindy Yogmas

Designer was released April 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"

Singer-Songwriter Meg Mac On Her New Song, "Something Tells Me"

 

 

Tags: Aldous Harding , music review , album review , music review , Aldous Harding

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

The Shondes 2 95789

The Shondes' "True North" Video Is A Mashup Of Tradition And Activism

20170603 DSCF2456 03ccd

11 Mystical Items To Treat Yourself To This Spring

lunachicks 1ea1d

Lunachicks Recall Fighting Sexism with Sisterhood

mata hari nude e1497608100257 55d65

The Unbelievable True Story Of Mata Hari, The Original Femme Fatale

starfish 1024x521 e6fa7

Grief, Aliens, And The Apocalypse Converge In “Starfish”

"F*** Tradition": Brienne of Tarth Gets Her Due On "Game of Thrones"

5EajhHOg 0b54a

"Little Woods" Is A Stunning Film About Sisterhood

GdYjbKV c462d

"Family" Is Full Of Laughs (And Juggalos)

plutoooo 175de

All Retrogrades Are Not The Same—5 Astrologers Explain Why Pluto Retrograde Might Be The Energy We Need

Lizzo CuzILoveYou 0ff8b

Lizzo's Audio Went Out Again This Weekend At Coachella — But She Still Killed It

Upcoming Events

PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
FREE Comedy Show: Canal Yards Project (Brooklyn)
Fri May 03 @ 7:00AM - 09:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button