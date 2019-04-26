On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

SOAK

Grim Town

(Rough Trade)

Bridie Monds-Watson, known musically as SOAK, blazed into our hearts with her Mercury Prize-nominated debut in 2015. And if this album is any indication, we’ll just leave a permanent space for her there. Steeped in youth and fear, restlessness and optimism, Grim Town uses a bright pop palette to unpack the cool, dark haze of being a 20-something going everywhere and nowhere, all at once. Whether it’s the atmospheric waves of “Get Set Go Kid” or the bittersweet shine of “Maybe” and “Deja Vu,” Monds-Watson taps perfectly into that claustrophobic need to both confront the pain and dance it away, and we’re here for every step. 5/5

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mollie Wells

Grim Town was released April 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Singer-Songwriter Meg Mac On Her New Song, "Something Tells Me"

Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

Meg Myers' "Take Me To The Disco," Track-By-Track: BUST Premiere