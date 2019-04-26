On 'Grim Town,' SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

SOAK
Grim Town
(Rough Trade)
Bridie Monds-Watson, known musically as SOAK, blazed into our hearts with her Mercury Prize-nominated debut in 2015. And if this album is any indication, we’ll just leave a permanent space for her there. Steeped in youth and fear, restlessness and optimism, Grim Town uses a bright pop palette to unpack the cool, dark haze of being a 20-something going everywhere and nowhere, all at once. Whether it’s the atmospheric waves of “Get Set Go Kid” or the bittersweet shine of “Maybe” and “Deja Vu,” Monds-Watson taps perfectly into that claustrophobic need to both confront the pain and dance it away, and we’re here for every step. 5/5
By Mollie Wells
Grim Town was released April 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
More from BUST
Singer-Songwriter Meg Mac On Her New Song, "Something Tells Me"
Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal
Meg Myers' "Take Me To The Disco," Track-By-Track: BUST Premiere