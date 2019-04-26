Quantcast
On 'Grim Town,' SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Details
IN Music

E8xJOjuT 5d235

SOAK
Grim Town
(Rough Trade)

Bridie Monds-Watson, known musically as SOAK, blazed into our hearts with her Mercury Prize-nominated debut in 2015. And if this album is any indication, we’ll just leave a permanent space for her there. Steeped in youth and fear, restlessness and optimism, Grim Town uses a bright pop palette to unpack the cool, dark haze of being a 20-something going everywhere and nowhere, all at once. Whether it’s the atmospheric waves of “Get Set Go Kid” or the bittersweet shine of “Maybe” and “Deja Vu,” Monds-Watson taps perfectly into that claustrophobic need to both confront the pain and dance it away, and we’re here for every step. 5/5

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mollie Wells

Grim Town was released April 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Singer-Songwriter Meg Mac On Her New Song, "Something Tells Me"

Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

Meg Myers' "Take Me To The Disco," Track-By-Track: BUST Premiere

 

 

Tags: SOAK , album review , music review , music review , SOAK

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

The Shondes 2 95789

The Shondes' "True North" Video Is A Mashup Of Tradition And Activism

20170603 DSCF2456 03ccd

11 Mystical Items To Treat Yourself To This Spring

lunachicks 1ea1d

Lunachicks Recall Fighting Sexism with Sisterhood

mata hari nude e1497608100257 55d65

The Unbelievable True Story Of Mata Hari, The Original Femme Fatale

starfish 1024x521 e6fa7

Grief, Aliens, And The Apocalypse Converge In “Starfish”

"F*** Tradition": Brienne of Tarth Gets Her Due On "Game of Thrones"

5EajhHOg 0b54a

"Little Woods" Is A Stunning Film About Sisterhood

GdYjbKV c462d

"Family" Is Full Of Laughs (And Juggalos)

plutoooo 175de

All Retrogrades Are Not The Same—5 Astrologers Explain Why Pluto Retrograde Might Be The Energy We Need

Lizzo CuzILoveYou 0ff8b

Lizzo's Audio Went Out Again This Weekend At Coachella — But She Still Killed It

Upcoming Events

PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
FREE Comedy Show: Canal Yards Project (Brooklyn)
Fri May 03 @ 7:00AM - 09:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button