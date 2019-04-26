Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"

Summer is approaching, which is the perfect opportunity for ethereal, dreamy bops like Lauren Ruth Ward’s “Hungry Barber,” to play on a breezy, dusk evening. BUST is thrilled to premiere the music video.

At only 1 minute and 30 seconds long, the song is short and sweet, leaving us craving more. Ward sings, “Tell me your theories, I'm just waitin’ to believe them/We're the 2 AM club, drunk and horny/Will your magic mouth be speakin'?”

“Hungry Barber is a departure from our usual sound and process,” Ward said. “The main percussive elements were done by tapping and flipping the pages of my song writing journal. It’s the antithesis of what we songwriters are asked to do: write a 3 minute-ish song, use [the] budget to work with bigger names, hire players, etcetera.”

In addition to sharing her music video, Ward, originally from Baltimore, also dished about some of her favorite L.A. spots, from dance clubs to vintage stores.

Favorite restaurant: Sage Bistro and Gracias Madre especially when I'm in the mood to indulge [or] eat something decadent. Their plant-based menus fit all my moods.

Favorite dance club: Without a thought, Short Stop for Soul Sundays and Motown Mondays. All the disco hits I grew up listening to, old school B&W photo booth, [and a] pool table.

Favorite coffee shop: Triniti for their sesame seed latte!

Favorite neighborhood: I love the east side: Los Feliz, Silverlake, Echo Park. They’re the perfect combination of city and suburb. I also think Burbank is sweet. I lived there when I first moved to LA.

Favorite nature spot: So many. When I lived in Los Feliz, I fell in love with Griffith Park and Trails Cafe. When I first moved to LA, I joined an acting group and we’d meet at Trails in the morning to read lines. It was a “winter” month. The California weather really got me. There could never be an outside coffeehouse connected to trails that go up a mountain in Maryland. [It] feels magical still.

Favorite vintage stores: Squaresville for everything. I've taken my band here to get them groovy goodies for tour. Ragg Mopp on Sunset has a killer selection of dreamy dresses from 1800 - 1970. I got my Victorian boots from there. Vintage on Hollywood for your more pricey one of a kind archivable pieces. Ozzie Dots has a great selection of tie-dyes and costume pieces. Lust and Fond have a great mix of everything.

Top photo credit: Nicol Biesek

Gretchen Sterba is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently graduated with a B.A. from Columbia College Chicago with a double major in magazine journalism and creative nonfiction. Her most profound accomplishment is getting a Michael Scott tattoo. Follow her on Instagram at @gretchenthewriter