DAWN Continues To Flex Her Versatility On "New Breed"

DAWN

new breed

(Local Action Records)



DAWN (aka Dawn Richard) opens her fifth solo album, new breed, with a My So-Called Life reference. If that’s not reason enough to listen to it in its entirety, then what is? Well, her hypnotic voice is another reason, as evidenced by cuts like the title track and “Dreams and Converse.” Meanwhile, songs like “Spaces” and “Sauce” thoroughly utilize strong production to show the versatility of her vocals. Even the “Outro” is full of vibes. Considering Richard has co-written and co-produced the brunt of this album, you can feel how personal it is. We’re just lucky to be invited to listen. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kathy Iondoli

new breed was released January 25, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Chaka Khan's "Hello Happiness" Connects Retro And Futuristic Vibes

Gary Clark Jr. On Finding A Voice And Having His Moment

Big Freedia Hustles In Salt Cathedral’s “Go And Get It”