Big Freedia Hustles In Salt Cathedral’s “Go And Get It”

Today the New York-based Colombian duo Salt Cathedral (Juli Ronderos and Nicolas Losada) released the music video for their latest single, “Go and Get It.” The song features LGBTQ rapper–and BUST fave– Big Freedia and singer Jarina de Marco.

As a hustling anthem for the immigrant experience, Salt Cathedral says:

“Since we came to this country we worked to open doors constantly by hustling like crazy. Having Jarina and Freedia be part of this and bring their magic into it makes the message and emotion extra powerful. We hope for people to feel inspired and go and get the shit that they want in their lives.”

Directed by Susan O’Brien and produced by Dasha Kova, the music video is lush with bright colors, monochromatic outfits, and, of course, sparkly cowboy hats. As a tribute to the hustling experience, this video is fun, colorful, and most importantly doesn’t compromise it's DIY roots.

FUN FACT: Last year, Juli Ronderos also made an appearance in BUST’s 25th Anniversary history video with founders Debbie Stoller and Laurie Henzel, which was directed Susan O'Brien. We love it!

Director: Susan O'Brien

Producer: Dasha Kova

Header Image via Youtube

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.