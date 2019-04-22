Quantcast
Abjects Refuse To Hold Back On 'Never Give Up

Abjects Refuse To Hold Back On "Never Give Up"

Details
IN Music

abjects c193d

ABJECTS
Never Give Up
(Yippee Ki Yay)

 

ADVERTISEMENT


For a jolt of straightforward garage-punk, Abjects has your number. With band members hailing from Spain, Japan, and Italy, the group began in London in 2013 where it began mixing driven, occasionally thrashy classic punk with glints of J-Pop sensibilities, and three-part harmonies as rallying cries. The pacing on the Spanish-language procrastination track “Mañana” nods enthusiastically to the Monks. Elsewhere, buzzing, tense riffs are reminiscent of the Cramps with pleasing chord progressions by way of the Buzzcocks. “Dream Song” shines with irreverent guitar solos (my favorite kind). And both “Fuck Brexit” and the title track make it plain—Abjects don’t intend to let borders, or bad attitudes, hold them back. (3/5)

 

 

By Emily Nokes

Never Give Up was released February 15, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

 

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

 

 

More from BUST

Sunflower Bean's Latest EP Is Pure Fun

Stealing Sheep Addresses Life In The Digital Age On "Big Wows"

The Shondes' "True North" Video Is A Mashup Of Tradition And Activism

 

 

 

Tags: music reviews , music

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 04 18 at 3.25.27 PM 6c190

9 Of TV's Best Unproblematic Male Characters

The Shondes 2 95789

The Shondes' "True North" Video Is A Mashup Of Tradition And Activism

20170603 DSCF2456 03ccd

11 Mystical Items To Treat Yourself To This Spring

bonnets3 dbf22

These Easter Bonnets Were Must-Haves In The Late 19th Century

alex knight 174797 unsplash 28265

“Menstrual Surveillance” - The Dark Side of Fertility Tracking Apps

formation ce777

Week Of Women: April 19-25, 2019

starfish 1024x521 e6fa7

Grief, Aliens, And The Apocalypse Converge In “Starfish”

mata hari nude e1497608100257 55d65

The Unbelievable True Story Of Mata Hari, The Original Femme Fatale

Mera Tidebreaker Interiors HR nocrops 168 d64ce

Danielle Paige Is Bringing Women’s Stories To The Forefront Of Comics

5EajhHOg 0b54a

"Little Woods" Is A Stunning Film About Sisterhood

Upcoming Events

(NY) Film: Little Cinema Presents Frida
Thu Apr 25 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button