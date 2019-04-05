Quantcast
Weyes Blood's New Album 'Titanic Rising' Is A Dreamy Delight

Weyes Blood's New Album "Titanic Rising" Is A Dreamy Delight

Details
IN Music

 

MKtVrT5c 8fedc

WEYES BLOOD
Titanic Rising
(Sub Pop)

ADVERTISEMENT

Let Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) take you on a moonage daydream with her third studio album. On the squealing “Andromeda,” she gives off some real Joan Baez by way of Stephen Hawking vibes. The song plays into the magical realism of this record, which questions modern dating (“Everyday”) and the psychological side-effects of movies (“Movies”). And the truths Mering uncovers are not always happy. But, just like in the stunning opener “A Lot’s Gonna Change” and the slide-guitar-infused “Something To Believe,” Mering continuously makes the case for pushing forward anyway. These are conversations you’ll want to be privy to, no matter how far out they get. 4/5

Titanic Rising is out April 5, 2019

By Shannon Carlin

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Cat Power Is Back With New Album "Wanderer"

Jarina De Marco's New Music Video Is The Perfect Antidote To Men That Make You Want To Scream "STFU"

Ex Hex Goes Big With "It's Real"

 

 

Tags: Weyes Blood , music , music review , Weyes Blood

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Wigan Leigh Courthouse 1 9dc7d

An English Judge Said Husbands Have A "Fundamental Right" To Sex With Their Wives—Here’s Why That’s Dangerous

rachelbunch 58e7c

Thank You, Rebecca Bunch! 8 Radical Moments "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Got Right

sandra oh a5717

Sandra Oh Continues To Makes History On SNL

lightfoot 463fa

Here's Why Liberals Side-Eye Chicago's First Gay Black Woman Mayor

39688493905 8b32ba425d k 0c0f9

Dear Employer: Why Does My Body Bother You?

gn gift guide variable c 717ef

Marie Kondo-ing My Closet Made Me Confront My Own Internalized Fatphobia

jody tamara drewe e9e6e

High School Girls Force School To Take Action After Boy Classmates Rated Their Looks

yoncehardwick 4412b

The BeyHive Wants Omari Hardwick To Understand Beyonce And Boundaries

fyeah1 0e8fb

These Women Fought For Sex Workers' And Women's Rights In The 19th Century

1599px Agnes Varda 0526 2cb68

Legendary Filmmaker Agnès Varda Has Died At 90

Upcoming Events

UP THE SLUTS (Brooklyn)
Sat Apr 13 @ 3:00PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button