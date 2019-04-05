Weyes Blood's New Album "Titanic Rising" Is A Dreamy Delight

Let Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) take you on a moonage daydream with her third studio album. On the squealing “Andromeda,” she gives off some real Joan Baez by way of Stephen Hawking vibes. The song plays into the magical realism of this record, which questions modern dating (“Everyday”) and the psychological side-effects of movies (“Movies”). And the truths Mering uncovers are not always happy. But, just like in the stunning opener “A Lot’s Gonna Change” and the slide-guitar-infused “Something To Believe,” Mering continuously makes the case for pushing forward anyway. These are conversations you’ll want to be privy to, no matter how far out they get. 4/5

