Ex Hex Goes Big With "It's Real"

EX HEX
It’s Real
(Merge)   

It’s Real, Ex Hex’s second album, is energetic without being messy, and it’s indicative of the band’s approach to music: big and raucous, but carefully crafted. The record starts strong with “Tough Enough,” which features lead singer/guitarist Mary Timony’s signature tight riffs. As with their 2014 debut, Rips, the D.C. trio evokes ’70s rock bands like the Runaways, packing a punch with songs like the booming single “Cosmic Cave” and the summer-montage-worthy track “Diamond Drive.” A three-piece may be traditionally considered small, but make no mistake: Ex Hex is capable of massive sound. 4/5

It's Real is out March 22, 2019

By Mary Kinney

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Tags: Ex Hex , Merge , music review , album review

