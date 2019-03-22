Ex Hex Goes Big With "It's Real"

EX HEX

It’s Real

(Merge)



It’s Real, Ex Hex’s second album, is energetic without being messy, and it’s indicative of the band’s approach to music: big and raucous, but carefully crafted. The record starts strong with “Tough Enough,” which features lead singer/guitarist Mary Timony’s signature tight riffs. As with their 2014 debut, Rips, the D.C. trio evokes ’70s rock bands like the Runaways, packing a punch with songs like the booming single “Cosmic Cave” and the summer-montage-worthy track “Diamond Drive.” A three-piece may be traditionally considered small, but make no mistake: Ex Hex is capable of massive sound. 4/5

ADVERTISEMENT

It's Real is out March 22, 2019

By Mary Kinney

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

New Orleans Punk Trio Gland Debut Their New Video “Cram It” and It’s Feminist As Hell

TEEN Goes Bigger And Bolder With "Good Fruit"

St. Vincent Is Producing New Music By Sleater-Kinney