"On The Line" Is Jenny Lewis At Her Best

JENNY LEWIS

On The Line

(Warner Bros.)

On the Line, Jenny Lewis’ fourth solo album, features help from an arsenal of pro friends including Ringo Starr and former Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench. Since her first solo release in 2006, Lewis (formerly of the ’00s band Rilo Kiley) has progressed easily from indie-folk to country to alt-pop, now stepping confidently into the realm of classic rock. “Red Bull & Hennessey” is a top-down anthem that evokes the Heartbreakers backing a Stevie Nicks hit, hinting that this may be Lewis’ Bella Donna moment, while the nostalgic, piano-lead “Hollywood Lawn” points toward early-’70s Laurel Canyon. Elsewhere, smears of synth and organ, like on the ghostly “Do-Si-Do,” feel more modern, as does “Little White Dove,” an idiosyncratic groove with the most Beck fingerprints on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While songs like opener “Heads Gonna Roll” occasionally sound lyrically clumsy, On the Line largely emphasizes what Lewis does best: spin melodies with just-detailed-enough lyrics that roll around in your mind for days to come. The title track asks a lover to reconsider an affair (“He left me for a super-fan called Caroline”); “Wasted Youth” features a terribly catchy chorus for an equally terrible subject (“I wasted my youth on a poppy/Doo doo doo doo doo, just for fun”). On the Line’s sound is the biggest Lewis has ever created, but her unmistakable voice and knack for good storytelling keep it very much her own. 4/5

On The Line is out March 22, 2019

By Emily Nokes

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino on "Phony Bullshit" and Life as the "Next Big Thing"

Janet Jackson And Stevie Nicks Will Claim Their Rightful Thrones In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

21 Female And Femme Music Artists To Listen To Immediately