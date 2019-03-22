Quantcast
On The Line' Is Jenny Lewis At Her Best

"On The Line" Is Jenny Lewis At Her Best

Details
IN Music

xwxqib1w b0cea

JENNY LEWIS
On The Line
(Warner Bros.)

On the Line, Jenny Lewis’ fourth solo album, features help from an arsenal of pro friends including Ringo Starr and former Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench. Since her first solo release in 2006, Lewis (formerly of the ’00s band Rilo Kiley) has progressed easily from indie-folk to country to alt-pop, now stepping confidently into the realm of classic rock. “Red Bull & Hennessey” is a top-down anthem that evokes the Heartbreakers backing a Stevie Nicks hit, hinting that this may be Lewis’ Bella Donna moment, while the nostalgic, piano-lead “Hollywood Lawn” points toward early-’70s Laurel Canyon. Elsewhere, smears of synth and organ, like on the ghostly “Do-Si-Do,” feel more modern, as does “Little White Dove,” an idiosyncratic groove with the most Beck fingerprints on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While songs like opener “Heads Gonna Roll” occasionally sound lyrically clumsy, On the Line largely emphasizes what Lewis does best: spin melodies with just-detailed-enough lyrics that roll around in your mind for days to come. The title track asks a lover to reconsider an affair (“He left me for a super-fan called Caroline”); “Wasted Youth” features a terribly catchy chorus for an equally terrible subject (“I wasted my youth on a poppy/Doo doo doo doo doo, just for fun”). On the Line’s sound is the biggest Lewis has ever created, but her unmistakable voice and knack for good storytelling keep it very much her own. 4/5

On The Line is out March 22, 2019

By Emily Nokes

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino on "Phony Bullshit" and Life as the "Next Big Thing"

Janet Jackson And Stevie Nicks Will Claim Their Rightful Thrones In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

21 Female And Femme Music Artists To Listen To Immediately

 

 

Tags: album review , music review , Jenny Lewis , Jenny Lewis

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

n4zLUCjQ 407d6

Lindy West Talks "Shrill" On Hulu, Abortions On TV, And Fat Representation

sharon mccutcheon 571546 unsplash 7f887

Suffering Blows: One Woman’s Journey With Grief

mae e1506516208849 c9320

5 Female Geniuses From History You Need To Know

797px Fleurcup and tampons a3b81

Maine Republican Politician Voted Against Free Menstrual Supplies in Prisons Because “It’s Not a Country Club”

cordial 8162f

A Victorian Ladies' Guide to Surviving Chivalrous Gentlemen Strangers

1024px Mayor Morgan Heath Rapinoe 07a8b

How The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Is Celebrating—And Fighting For—All Of Us

thumbnail f0cb7

Celebrate Women In Music At Lilith Grunch!

BETTER EVERYDAY Shauna Cummins MLW artwork 2 3ff66

Relax and Recharge with Hypnosis by Shauna Cummins

ODAAT 378c5

Why Netflix's Cancellation of 'One Day At A Time' Hurts So Much

newchloe 848d2

Nab Chloë Sevigny's Top Beauty Must-Haves For Yourself

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button