Quantcast
Amanda Palmer's 'There Will Be No Intermission' Is Full Of Survival And Hope

Amanda Palmer's "There Will Be No Intermission" Is Full Of Survival And Hope

Details
IN Music

 

mSMKPmWQ ed0a8

AMANDA PALMER
There Will Be No Intermission
(Cooking Vinyl)

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Palmer’s crowdfunded new solo album is about life now. Her lyrics refer candidly to motherhood (“A Mother’s Confession”) and the deeper meanings we put on inanimate objects (“The Thing About Things”). Survival is key on this 20-track album, making it hard to get through in one sitting. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though, since pausing to take in “Drowning in the Sound,” a panic-driven climate-change tale, feels necessary. “The Ride,” an over-10-minute ghostly opus, compares life to a desperate rollercoaster ride. There’s hope, however, in despair. “It’s just a ride,” she sings, offering a much-appreciated mantra for 2019. 3/5

There Will Be No Intermission is out March 8, 2019

By Shannon Carlin
This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST

Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album "There Will Be No Intermission" On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Amanda Palmer Unveils Powerful New Music Video, “Mr. Weinstein Will See You Now”: BUST Interview

Amanda Palmer's Life Advice

 

 

Tags: Amanda Palmer , album review , music review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

selma blair b2897

Selma Blair's Struggle To Get Diagnosis Proves Underlying Problems In Medical Industry

combs 133fb

Here's Why the Klobuchar-Salad-Comb Fiasco Is Sexist

1aZ6yp4g 73b2b

What's Your March Horoscope?

music guitar woman playing musician 1297922.jpgd a0a90

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

We believe in the power of girls dd702

Celebrate Women At The Girl Power Film + Media Summit

pridepridejudice 89492

Not So Proud or Prejudice: The Emotionally Vulnerable Hero

mennotlistening 0e3a1

Ignoring Female Expertise Proves We Know Nothing At All, Really

juanita 516d1

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

mpress wu zetian 1 daad0

How China's First Female Emperor Schemed Her Way To The Top

goodgirls cab1d

BUST's 10 Best Bets For March and April 2019

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button