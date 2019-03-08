Amanda Palmer's "There Will Be No Intermission" Is Full Of Survival And Hope

AMANDA PALMER

There Will Be No Intermission

(Cooking Vinyl)

Amanda Palmer’s crowdfunded new solo album is about life now. Her lyrics refer candidly to motherhood (“A Mother’s Confession”) and the deeper meanings we put on inanimate objects (“The Thing About Things”). Survival is key on this 20-track album, making it hard to get through in one sitting. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though, since pausing to take in “Drowning in the Sound,” a panic-driven climate-change tale, feels necessary. “The Ride,” an over-10-minute ghostly opus, compares life to a desperate rollercoaster ride. There’s hope, however, in despair. “It’s just a ride,” she sings, offering a much-appreciated mantra for 2019. 3/5

There Will Be No Intermission is out March 8, 2019

By Shannon Carlin

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

