Quantcast
Patty Griffin's Tenth Studio Album Chronicles Sickness And Recovery

Patty Griffin's Tenth Studio Album Chronicles Sickness And Recovery

Details
IN Music

 

1548181647unnamed9 750eb

PATTY GRIFFIN
Patty Griffin
(PGM Recordings/Thirsty Tiger)

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has just released her 10th studio album eponymously titled Patty Griffin. Since her last release, 2015’s Servant of Love, Griffin has collected songs written during and in the aftermath of her defeat of cancer. This ordeal is reflected in the very personal lyrics and stripped-down sound of just Griffin and guitar, seasoned with little other instrumentation. 

As usual, Griffin offers an eclectic mix of styles to enjoy. There’s the whimsical blues of "Hourglass," the straight-up americana sound of "Bluebeard," the haunting piano ballad "Luminous Places," the rockin’ "The Wheel," and the intimate and beautiful "River." Griffin’s voice is in excellent form here, and ex-beau Robert Plant lends his vocal prowess to the songs "Coins" and "What Now." 

Ultimately, Patty Griffin is another milestone in Ms. Griffin’s excellent body of work. You can catch Patty live on tour in support of this great album. Please visit pattygriffin.com/tour for dates, cities, and venue information. 5/5

Patty Griffin is out March 8, 2019

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

1548181643unnamed8 ff549

More from BUST

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

Mattiel’s Debut Album Is Your New Soundtrack for Kicking Ass

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

 

 

Tags: Patty Griffin , singer-songwriter , music review , album review , music review , album review , Patty Griffin

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

selma blair b2897

Selma Blair's Struggle To Get Diagnosis Proves Underlying Problems In Medical Industry

combs 133fb

Here's Why the Klobuchar-Salad-Comb Fiasco Is Sexist

1aZ6yp4g 73b2b

What's Your March Horoscope?

music guitar woman playing musician 1297922.jpgd a0a90

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

We believe in the power of girls dd702

Celebrate Women At The Girl Power Film + Media Summit

pridepridejudice 89492

Not So Proud or Prejudice: The Emotionally Vulnerable Hero

mpress wu zetian 1 daad0

How China's First Female Emperor Schemed Her Way To The Top

mennotlistening 0e3a1

Ignoring Female Expertise Proves We Know Nothing At All, Really

goodgirls cab1d

BUST's 10 Best Bets For March and April 2019

sissy a41c1

"Sissy" Is the Coming-Of-Gender Story You Must Read

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button