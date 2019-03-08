Patty Griffin's Tenth Studio Album Chronicles Sickness And Recovery

PATTY GRIFFIN

Patty Griffin

(PGM Recordings/Thirsty Tiger)

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has just released her 10th studio album eponymously titled Patty Griffin. Since her last release, 2015’s Servant of Love, Griffin has collected songs written during and in the aftermath of her defeat of cancer. This ordeal is reflected in the very personal lyrics and stripped-down sound of just Griffin and guitar, seasoned with little other instrumentation.

As usual, Griffin offers an eclectic mix of styles to enjoy. There’s the whimsical blues of "Hourglass," the straight-up americana sound of "Bluebeard," the haunting piano ballad "Luminous Places," the rockin’ "The Wheel," and the intimate and beautiful "River." Griffin’s voice is in excellent form here, and ex-beau Robert Plant lends his vocal prowess to the songs "Coins" and "What Now."

Ultimately, Patty Griffin is another milestone in Ms. Griffin’s excellent body of work. You can catch Patty live on tour in support of this great album. Please visit pattygriffin.com/tour for dates, cities, and venue information. 5/5

Patty Griffin is out March 8, 2019

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

Mattiel’s Debut Album Is Your New Soundtrack for Kicking Ass

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About