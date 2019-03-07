Quantcast
Helado Negro's 'This Is How You Smile' Is A Dreamlike Journey

Helado Negro's "This Is How You Smile" Is A Dreamlike Journey

HELADO NEGRO
This Is How You Smile
(RVNG Intl.)

Helado Negro, the musical project of Roberto Carlos Lange, unravels the threads of Lange’s identity in a cloud of electro-anchored Tropicalia. His Ecuador/Miami/New York ties create a framework for This Is How You Smile, which Lange describes as, “the soundtrack of a person approaching you, slowly, for 40 minutes.” The dream-like journey magnifies scars and snapshots, uncovers auras, affirms familial bonds, and validates existence as a Latinx in America. “Brown won’t go/Brown just glows,” he sings on the flickering, tender embrace of ambient opener “Please Won’t Please.” Lange’s “Young, Latin, and Proud” message from his 2016 Helado Negro offering, Private Energy, is carried further into this new release, helping to reveal the hazy figure as Lange himself. 4/5

This Is How You Smile is out March 8, 2019

By Erin Wolf

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

