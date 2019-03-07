Quantcast
Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

STELLA DONNELLY 
Beware of the Dogs 
(Secretly Canadian)    

Stella Donnelly’s debut full-length, Beware of the Dogs, blends the personal and the political (which, for many—including Donnelly, one can assume—there is often little separation). The Australian singer/songwriter’s voice is clear and welcoming with a touch of gentle vibrato, but she doesn’t sugarcoat lyrics—unless you count the sweetened guitar that carries them. From the ethereal title track (“There’s no parliament/Worthy of this countryside”), to the cutting “Old Man” (“Your personality traits/Don’t count if you put your dick/In someone’s face”), to the acoustic heartbreaker “Boys Will Be Boys” (“Why was she all alone/Wearing her shirt that low?”), Donnelly’s sharp wit and melodic softness are brilliantly balanced. 4/5

Beware of the Dogs is out March 8, 2019

By Emily Nokes

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

