Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

Stella Donnelly’s debut full-length, Beware of the Dogs, blends the personal and the political (which, for many—including Donnelly, one can assume—there is often little separation). The Australian singer/songwriter’s voice is clear and welcoming with a touch of gentle vibrato, but she doesn’t sugarcoat lyrics—unless you count the sweetened guitar that carries them. From the ethereal title track (“There’s no parliament/Worthy of this countryside”), to the cutting “Old Man” (“Your personality traits/Don’t count if you put your dick/In someone’s face”), to the acoustic heartbreaker “Boys Will Be Boys” (“Why was she all alone/Wearing her shirt that low?”), Donnelly’s sharp wit and melodic softness are brilliantly balanced. 4/5
