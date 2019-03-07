Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

STELLA DONNELLY

Beware of the Dogs

(Secretly Canadian)

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Donnelly’s debut full-length, Beware of the Dogs, blends the personal and the political (which, for many—including Donnelly, one can assume—there is often little separation). The Australian singer/songwriter’s voice is clear and welcoming with a touch of gentle vibrato, but she doesn’t sugarcoat lyrics—unless you count the sweetened guitar that carries them. From the ethereal title track (“There’s no parliament/Worthy of this countryside”), to the cutting “Old Man” (“Your personality traits/Don’t count if you put your dick/In someone’s face”), to the acoustic heartbreaker “Boys Will Be Boys” (“Why was she all alone/Wearing her shirt that low?”), Donnelly’s sharp wit and melodic softness are brilliantly balanced. 4/5

Beware of the Dogs is out March 8, 2019

By Emily Nokes

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

Singer-Songwriter Emmy Wildwood Understands That "Everything Hurts": BUST Premiere

Meg Myers' "Take Me To The Disco," Track-By-Track: BUST Premiere