Quantcast
4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

4 Women Folk Singers You Should Know About

Details
IN Music

music guitar woman playing musician 1297922.jpgd a0a90 

Folk and country have had a recent resurgence in modern pop culture. From Dumplin’s popular Dolly Parton soundtrack to folk and country groups/singers like The Wailin’ Jennys, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, the Fleet Foxes, Iron & Wine, and a smattering of small Seattle-based groups, the genre seems to be making a comeback. A number of women who helped define the genre have been overlooked in recent decades, one whose music wasn’t “discovered” until the mid-2000s. Here’s a list of four women folk singers you need to know about:

Anne Briggs

ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven’t heard of her, don’t be surprised. Anne Briggs, a Nottinghamshire native, was a member of the folk revival in the 1960s and early 1970s. She only has twenty-two officially released songs, refusing to record anything new since the early 70s and retreating from the public eye. Briggs had no desire for fame and was the wild child of the folk revival. Despite being largely reclusive for the past forty-odd years, Briggs’ music has gained a cult following. Her songs “Black Water Side”, “Thorneymoor Woods” being some of her most famous works, with their traditional melodies and old folksy lyrics. Briggs’ haunting vocals in “Let No Man Steal Your Thyme” (featured in Netflix’s Alias Grace) echo unaccompanied throughout what can only be imagined to be an ancient forest. Her music continues to influence folk musicians today (The Decembrists’ EP The Hazards of Love) despite her retreat from the industry and limelight.

Elizabeth Cotten

Born in 1893 in North Carolina, Elizabeth Cotten made a living in domestic work for most of her life. She started playing guitar and banjo early in life. Her unique fingerpicking style of playing is so iconic it has been termed the "Cotten Style." She rose to fame in her early 60s, recording her songs with the help of Mike Seeger, whose family she worked for as a domestic worker. Cotten eventually played her music in the White House, and her music soon became iconic in the 1960s folk revival. Her song “Freight Train” (chronicling the Great Migration of the 1930s) gained prominence and is one of her best-known songs to this day, covered by the likes of Joan Baez, Peter, Paul, and Mary, and Bob Dylan.

Connie Converse

Like Briggs, Connie Converse hasn’t made music in nearly half a century, because she went missing. Converse lived in New York during the 1950s, hoping to start her music career. Often credited as the first singer-songwriter, Converse’s songs range from happy tunes (“Johnny’s Brother”) to lonesome ballads (“Roving Woman”, “Talkin’ Like You [Two Tall Mountains]”). Despite her talent and praise from friends, she did not find success during her lifetime. After moving to the midwest family members and friends reported Converse had become depressed and burnt out. Her brother speculated she might have been a lesbian. She disappeared in 1974, packing up her life into a Volkswagen Beetle, leaving behind only eighteen official recorded songs recently released on the album How Sad, How Lovely.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Vashti Bunyan

Born in England, Bunyan moved to New York at the age of eighteen to pursue a career in music. She released her debut album Just Another Diamond Day in 1970. Though receiving good reviews, the album was largely unsuccessful and Bunyan struggled to find an audience for her work. Due to the low performance of the album, Bunyan moved back to the U.K., retreating into the Scottish Hills. Over the next thirty years, Just Another Diamond Day became gained a dedicated following and became one of the most sought after albums, all unbeknownst to Bunyan at the time. Bunyan’s career has experienced a resurgence in the past twenty years. Making up for lost time, she has released the albums Lookaftering (2005) and Heartleap (2014), both to critical acclaim.

Header Photo via Creative Commons, CCOHeader Photo via Creative Commons, CCO

More from BUST

Maggie Rogers Is The Pop Icon We Need Now

Julia Jacklin's "Crushing" Offers Something For Everybody

Cordell Jackson Was The "Rock'N'Roll Granny" Who Made Music History

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.
Tags: folk , music , Anne Briggs , Elizabeth Cotten , Vashti Bunyan , Connie Converse , women

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1468684617 698893200f o e453a

Emma Thompson Pulls Out Of Upcoming Film After The Hiring Of A Known Sexual Harasser

Screen Shot 2019 02 25 at 3.15.03 PM ff90c

A "Green Book" Producer Had This to Say to Our Editor - And We Can't Roll Our Eyes Hard Enough

1aZ6yp4g 73b2b

What's Your March Horoscope?

eye 766166 960 720 b2e41

Women In Medicine Are Bringing Time’s Up To The Healthcare Industry

goodgirls news2 b5e7a

Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 02 28 at 5.57.26 PM e3239

“It’s Freezing Out There” Is A Must-See Web Series That Destigmatizes Fertility

797px Fleurcup and tampons 0a56c

A California Attorney Is Fighting Local Jails That Withhold Menstrual Products

oscars2019 7ce7e

The Oscars Almost Got It All Right, Except...

cindiafotohbz big little lies season 2 promo 1546828944 44c1e

Despite Success, Cast of "Big Little Lies" Still Had To Fight for Appropriate Wages

taraji 228cd

Taraji P. Henson on Her Relationship, Finding Therapy, and #TimesUp: BUST Sneak Peek

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button