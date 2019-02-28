TEEN Goes Bigger And Bolder With "Good Fruit"

TEEN

Good Fruit

(Carpark)

The fourth studio album from TEEN is big, bold, and ambitious. On Good Fruit, the trio of sisters continues to play with musical tropes of the 1980s in fresh, interesting ways. While the lyrics address painful topics like misogyny and terminal illness, the sheer energy and danceability of these electro-pop songs keeps the album vibrant. Standout tracks like “Only Water” and the Prince-tinged “Ripe” are layered, complex, and fun. The album does drag, however, when TEEN tries a mellower approach, like on the seven-minute “Connection.” This band is definitely recommended for fans of Kate Bush, Julia Holter, and BRAIDS. 4/5

Good Fruit is out March 1, 2019

By Sarah C. Jones

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

