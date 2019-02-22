SPELLLING's "Mazy Fly" Is Heavy, Ominous, And Full Of Surprises

SPELLLING

Mazy Fly

(Sacred Bones)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need a darker, goth soundtrack to your life, SPELLLING’s Mazy Fly is the perfect album. Heavy yet minimalist synths build suspense under Chrystia Cabral’s expressive, operatic vocals, which are reminiscent of Kate Bush. The effect is sometimes dreamy (“Golden Numbers”) and sometimes nightmarish (“Real Fun”). SPELLLING’s sound is overwhelmingly ’80s and can at times come close to being campy, however, the album’s 12 tracks are made unique with interesting aspects like Cabral’s strategic use of dissonance and hints of ’90s R&B influences. This is a heavy, ominous, and occasionally romantic album that is full of surprises. 4/5

Mazy Fly is out February 22, 2019

By Sarah C. Jones

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Supergroup Boygenius Wants You To Feel Everything

40 Years of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

21 Female And Femme Music Artists To Listen To Immediately