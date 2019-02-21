Quantcast
Julia Jacklin's 'Crushing' Offers Something For Everybody

Julia Jacklin's "Crushing" Offers Something For Everybody

JULIA JACKLIN
Crushing
(Polyvinyl)

Julia Jacklin’s second LP, Crushing, is a testament to the singer/songwriter’s sullen genius. One only needs to listen to melancholic opener “Body” or the unsettling track “Good Guy” to hear Jacklin’s striking emotionality. Throughout Crushing, mind, heart, and body aren’t exactly in sync, and themes of boundaries and limitations are a vague (but looming) narrative. With twinges of almost-country and almost-folk melodies, Jacklin’s mid-tempo pop is intentionally bare, accentuating her lyrical rawness. Varied songs with fingerpicked guitar, piano compositions, and upbeat anthems make Crushing an album with something for everyone (but especially for fans of Sharon Van Etten, Lera Lynn, and Angel Olsen). 5/5

Crushing is out February 22, 2019

By Mia Perez

This piece originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Marissa Nadler's "For My Crimes" Is Lo-Fi Indie-Folk Full of Mystique

Folk Goddess Angel Olsen on Jesus and The Creative Process

Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow" Is A Killer Album Packed With Emotional Shredders

 

 

