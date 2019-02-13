Sir Babygirl's Album Debut "Crush on Me" Is Triumphant

SIR BABYGIRL

Crush On Me

(Father/Daughter)

ADVERTISEMENT

In early 2018, Sir Babygirl—the nom de guerre of musician Kelsie Hogue—erupted onto the pop scene with the release of her debut single, “Heels.” The song, about breaking up and running home without shoes, felt like a revelation. Crush on Me, her debut on Father/Daughter records, is even more of a triumph. Over the course of nine tracks, Sir Babygirl manages to hotwire queer desire, inject it with manic abandon, and drive it straight to Claire’s. Album standout “Haunted House” is the frenetic saga of a bygone party. “Pink Lite” is a bittersweet treasure from the opening line: “I smoke too much for a non-smoker.” The songs are outrageously catchy, but more importantly, they capture something essential about being young and gay and weird—of kissing the wrong people and losing oneself in a pop song, of having crushes and watching them evaporate into nothingness. Then doing it all over again. 5/5

Crush on Me is out February 15, 2019



By Sam Chapman

This piece originally appeared in the January/February 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Top photo: Crush on Me album cover

More from BUST

Tiny Ruins' "Olympic Girls" Celebrates Moments Of Fleeting Joy In A Flawed World

St. Vincent Is Producing New Music By Sleater-Kinney

Girlpool's "What Chaos Is Imaginary" Is Their Most Refined Album Yet