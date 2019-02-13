Quantcast
Sir Babygirl's Album Debut 'Crush on Me' Is Triumphant

Details
IN Music

 

Sir Babygirl Crush on Me Cover 1400x1400 2c5cf

SIR BABYGIRL
Crush On Me
(Father/Daughter)

 In early 2018, Sir Babygirl—the nom de guerre of musician Kelsie Hogue—erupted onto the pop scene with the release of her debut single, “Heels.” The song, about breaking up and running home without shoes, felt like a revelation. Crush on Me, her debut on Father/Daughter records, is even more of a triumph. Over the course of nine tracks, Sir Babygirl manages to hotwire queer desire, inject it with manic abandon, and drive it straight to Claire’s. Album standout “Haunted House” is the frenetic saga of a bygone party. “Pink Lite” is a bittersweet treasure from the opening line: “I smoke too much for a non-smoker.” The songs are outrageously catchy, but more importantly, they capture something essential about being young and gay and weird—of kissing the wrong people and losing oneself in a pop song, of having crushes and watching them evaporate into nothingness. Then doing it all over again. 5/5

Crush on Me is out February 15, 2019

By Sam Chapman

This piece originally appeared in the January/February 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today 

Top photo: Crush on Me album cover

Tags: Sir Babygirl , Crush on Me , music review

