Ladytron Is Back After A 7-Year Hiatus

Releasing its sixth studio album after a seven-year hiatus, Ladytron has come a long way since the band’s inception in the late ’90s. Still combining shoegaze and indie synth-pop, the British foursome has stepped back from the blunt lyrical stylings of earlier hits (think 604’s “He Took Her to a Movie” or “Seventeen” from Light & Magic) to create a more complex sound, hinting at a world full of discontent. The unmistakable voices remain intact, carried by smoother, heavier dance tracks—most notable on the dystopian-feeling “You’ve Changed” and opening anthem “Until the Fire.” The result is a complementary combination, like adding syrup to effervescence. 5/5
Ladytron is out February 15, 2019
