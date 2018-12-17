BUST's Top 22 Albums of 2018

The year of 2018 has been undoubtedly heavy. Marching into a new year through obstacles like political corruption, climate change, and various astrological retrogrades (to name a few), it is a good time to look back at the year and see how many artistic women have been making music and using their voices, regardless of the state of affairs. Cat Power returned after a 6-year hiatus. Neko Case is back after a quiet 5 years. And hell, it's been 8 years since we've heard anything from Robyn. Stunning studio album debuts have been released as well by genre-bending Japanese band CHAI, Scottish electronic producer SOPHIE, and the venerable queen, Cardi B. Since there are so many more releases that deserve honorable mention, we’ve gathered up the top picks from BUST co-founder Laurie Henzel and BUST music editor Emily Nokes and we’re listing them here in the order of their release dates. Scroll down to listen to an accompanying playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. CHAI

Pink

(Burger Records, USA release in February)

Read our review.

2. U.S. Girls

In a Poem Unlimited

(4AD, Feb 16)

Read our review.

3. Camp Cope

How to Socialise & Make Friends

(Run For Cover, March 2)

Read our review.

4. The Breeders

All Nerve

(4AD, March 2)

Read our review.

5. Soccer Mommy

Clean

(Fat Possum, March 3)

Read our review.

6. Cardi B

Invasion of Privacy

(Atlantic, April 5)

Read our review.

7. Speedy Ortiz

Twerp Verse

(Carpark Records, April 17)

Read our review.

8. Bodega

Endless Scroll

(What's Your Rupture, June 1)

Read our review.

9. Neko Case

Hell-On

(ANTI-, June 1)

Read our review.

10. Shannon Shaw

Shannon In Nashville

(Easy Eye Sound, June 8)

Read our review.

11. Snail Mail

Lush

(Matador, June 8)

Read our review.

12. Lily Allen

No Shame

(Parlophone, June 8)

Read our review.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

13. SOPHIE

OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES

(Transgressive, June 15)

Read our review.

14. Jenn Champion

Single Rider

(Hardly Art, July 13)

Read our review.

15. Mitski

Be the Cowboy

(Dead Oceans, August 17)

Read our review.

16. Tirzah

Devotion

(Domino, August 28)

Read our review.

17. Christine and the Queens

Chris

(Because Music, September 21)

18. Cat Power

Wanderer

(Domino, October 5)

Read our review.

19. Neneh Cherry

Broken Politics

(Neneh Cherry, October 19)

Read our review.

20. Georgia Anne Muldrow

Overload

(Brainfeeder, October 26)

21. Robyn

Honey

(Embassy One, October 26)

22. boygenius

boygenius EP

(Matador, November 9)

Read our review.

More from BUST

11 Feminist Rappers You Should Be Listening To

Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album "There Will Be No Intermission" On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Singer-Songwriter Emmy Wildwood Understands That "Everything Hurts": BUST Premiere

Mia X. Perez is a fiction writer and currently studies at NYC's The New School. You can follow her Instagram @mia.xochitl or email her at mia.x.perez@gmail.com.