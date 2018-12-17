Quantcast
BUST's Top 22 Albums of 2018

The year of 2018 has been undoubtedly heavy. Marching into a new year through obstacles like political corruption, climate change, and various astrological retrogrades (to name a few), it is a good time to look back at the year and see how many artistic women have been making music and using their voices, regardless of the state of affairs. Cat Power returned after a 6-year hiatus. Neko Case is back after a quiet 5 years. And hell, it's been 8 years since we've heard anything from Robyn. Stunning studio album debuts have been released as well by genre-bending Japanese band CHAI, Scottish electronic producer SOPHIE, and the venerable queen, Cardi B. Since there are so many more releases that deserve honorable mention, we’ve gathered up the top picks from BUST co-founder Laurie Henzel and BUST music editor Emily Nokes and we’re listing them here in the order of their release dates. Scroll down to listen to an accompanying playlist.

CHAI Pink a8496

1. CHAI
Pink
(Burger Records, USA release in February)
Read our review.

  

220px Inapoemunlimited 7694b

2. U.S. Girls
In a Poem Unlimited
(4AD, Feb 16)
Read our review.

 

campcopecover sq e54fa4ac30dd1d68b2c654351ae46fdabfa1142a s300 c85 92e6c

3. Camp Cope
How to Socialise & Make Friends
(Run For Cover, March 2)
Read our review.

 

breeders all nerve 4c06e

4. The Breeders
All Nerve
(4AD, March 2)
Read our review.

 

99248 clean 7d135

5. Soccer Mommy
Clean
(Fat Possum, March 3)
Read our review.

 

220px Cardi B Invasion of Privacy ce695

6. Cardi B
Invasion of Privacy
(Atlantic, April 5)
Read our review.

 

twerpverse 4ee78

7. Speedy Ortiz
Twerp Verse
(Carpark Records, April 17)
Read our review.

 

a1596674546 16 2fcbd

8. Bodega
Endless Scroll
(What's Your Rupture, June 1)
Read our review.

 

104255 hell on bc4f5

9. Neko Case
Hell-On
(ANTI-, June 1)
Read our review.

 

10. Shannon Shaw
Shannon In Nashville
(Easy Eye Sound, June 8)
Read our review.

 

220px Snail Mail Lush2 153da

11. Snail Mail
Lush
(Matador, June 8)
Read our review.

 

12. Lily Allen
No Shame
(Parlophone, June 8)
Read our review.

SOPHIE OIL OF EVERY PEARLs UN INSIDES 78151

13. SOPHIE
OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES
(Transgressive, June 15)
Read our review.

 

114157 single rider 514e7

14. Jenn Champion
Single Rider
(Hardly Art, July 13)
Read our review.

 

220px Be the Cowboy 7b6fc

15. Mitski
Be the Cowboy
(Dead Oceans, August 17)
Read our review.

 

Devotion ddea6

16. Tirzah
Devotion
(Domino, August 28)
Read our review.

 

115511 chris 72600

17. Christine and the Queens
Chris
(Because Music, September 21)

 

Cat Power Wanderer 09d24

18. Cat Power
Wanderer
(Domino, October 5)
Read our review.

 

Broken Politics 6f921

19. Neneh Cherry
Broken Politics
(Neneh Cherry, October 19)
Read our review.

 

bf070 georgia anne muldrow b4920

20. Georgia Anne Muldrow
Overload
(Brainfeeder, October 26)

 

21. Robyn
Honey
(Embassy One, October 26)

 

22. boygenius
boygenius EP
(Matador, November 9)
Read our review.

 

Mia X. Perez is a fiction writer and currently studies at NYC's The New School. You can follow her Instagram @mia.xochitl or email her at mia.x.perez@gmail.com.
