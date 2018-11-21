Quantcast
This Brooklyn Based Band is Breaking Borders And Tearing Down Walls With Their Music

This Brooklyn Based Band is Breaking Borders And Tearing Down Walls With Their Music

Details
IN Music

46204120 2462884197072090 7372752701538435072 o 5d47f

It's no surprise that there are hundreds of talented bands of all different calibers in NYC. I have seen more bands than I can count, but I have to say no band has struck a chord in me quite like the Brooklyn Gypsies. Comprised of a line-up of incredible professional musicians including executive chief Troy Mobiuscollective, Moreno Visini (The Spy from Cairo), Brandon Lewis (B-Riddimz), Takuya Nakamura, and a handful of rotating musicians including, but not limited to, Ilker çıracı and Fatima Gozlan, the Brooklyn Gypsies are truly an incredible group of talent with unmatchable composition. The supergroup combines an array of elements, including world music, flamenco, Arabic style, reggae, and electronics, creating a global fusion that takes their audience to a new land. We sat down with lead vocalist and percussionist Carmen Estevez Calero (CaneliBeat) to talk about what it is like to be an immigrant musician in the era of Trump.

46156384 2462883810405462 424285057369243648 o fcf07Brooklyn Gypsies at Ozora Festival 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

So you are an amazingly talented musician who clearly pulls a lot of influence from flamenco. Tell me a bit about your background in music.

I've listened to and played all types of music since I was a little kid. I love music that moves me and makes me fly somewhere. Of course, I love flamenco music—it's in my blood, and I can't deny that whatever I'm singing or playing, I have that flamenco touch that comes just naturally. But I also love "World"-type of music, Arabic music like Gnawa, Afrobeat, dub, hip-hop, electronic, jazz, funk…we have so many names today to catalog music that I really get too lazy to name them all, LOL.

How has growing up in Spain affected your view on the music you create?

It's really interesting to me that before I came to NYC back in 2008, I didn't play much flamenco. You know when someone says, "You don't miss your land until you are outside of it?" I think that because I was in Spain, I was more into exploring other types of music that I guess felt more exotic for me, like Afro-Cuban, funk, jazz… Then I came to NYC, and after less than a year, I started having strong and deep feelings about my cultural heritage, to the point that I started my own flamenco/jazz trio called Flamenkina, where I could be free to release my nostalgia. Then, this fusion style became my signature as an artist here in NYC, and I also learned how to mix and develop this style within any type of music I've performed during the years. So by the time I became part of the Brooklyn Gypsies, I already had a very clear concept of myself as an artist, and it was just the perfect piece for this multicultural puzzle where U.S.A, Spain, Japan, Italy, Hungary, and Turkey unite.

46128237 2462883563738820 8794642753486061568 n 385b8

How has your music progressed from Brooklyn Gypsies' last album, Sin Fronteras? What is the overall message you are trying to convey through Brooklyn Gypsies' new Desobediencia EP?

Our last album, Sin Fronteras (Without Borders), is a message that we strongly believe, especially considering the current times we are living in. The recent rhetoric of building walls and alienating people based on where they were born and their religious beliefs is precisely why this message needs to be spread. The message of our new EP—Desobeciencia (Disobey)—is actually the result of all these years carrying the message for a world with no borders, but in a more angry dimension. I was feeling like after all this time, nothing had really changed, and it's gotten terribly worse in the last five years. Now, we have even more walls than before, which makes me want to open my mouth wider. All around the world, a neo-fascist wave is taking over the population, and people are more lost than ever. This is a mess, and in my heart, the only thing I strongly believe today is to disobey the system. As Gandhi would say, "If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so." I strongly believe that today is time to start making riskier decisions for a bigger, global, and common purpose, beyond our own personal and individual comfort—like many other times in history. This is one of them, it's not even new. And it all will depend on how we can change our individual perspective about what it means to have a "better world."

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

What kind of advice do you have for your artists from around the world who are trying to make their way in a country that often rejects them?

Some artists I know have asked me, "Well, why you are still coming to the USA if you are totally against this system?" It's not the first time I've heard that. I don't like any country's current system. For me, it doesn't matter where my physical body is when I create music, perform, or spread a message. I personally took the risk of going back to Spain three years ago, after seven years in NYC, where I had my life all settled with regular gigs and my professional music life was just flowing fine. But I missed my family, the way we live in my country, the way we feed any kind of relationship, my roots… Every time I come to the USA after that, I get more and more hard times/vibes at immigration… Always asking you so many questions about what the hell are you coming to do in this country. Yeah, it's rough. But I don't care, I'm still gonna try to go wherever I want until they don't let me in anymore, if that ever happens. There are a few types of visa you can try to get so they let you be more free. It's a pain to get it, but it's very possible, you just have to do your homework for a few months till you get it, and then that's it. We all did it. At least you can always decide if you want to stay or not. Every artist who wants to come to the USA to taste the flavor of it should try to get a visa at some point. It's all about how much you want to work on it.

Take a listen to the Brooklyn Gypsies' new album Desobedienca here and catch them this Sunday, November 25 at DROM NYC for their EP release party.

 More from BUST

11 NY-Based Bands On The Rise And Perfect For Your Summer Soundtrack

7 Things To Consider Before Meeting Your Biological Family

How Bomba Estéreo Brings Cultures Together Through Music: BUST Interview

Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 
Tags: Carmen Estevez Calero , Brooklyn Gypsies , music , interview

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

suds e3c48

A Fine Frenzy's Alison Sudol Goes Solo With Haunting Ballad "Escape The Blade": BUST Premiere

Rolled Hairstyles Le Miroir Parisien 1864 via Met Museum 9863f

The Rats, Cats, And Mice Of 1860s Ladies' Hairstyles

voice f7f4b

This Beauty Brand Is Using Skincare To Fight The GOP

maggierogers b12f0

Maggie Rogers Is The Pop Icon We Need Now

widows 95358

Week of Women: November 16-22, 2018

brandnewlove 8356e

"Brand New Old Love" Is An Honest Dramedy About The Pressures Of Adulthood

9781786633606 79c74630ef4a985967229dfbe3f17178 987b8

"Revolting Prostitutes: The Fight For Sex Workers' Rights" Is A Must-Read For All Feminists

Screenshot 8 a2526

Monica Lewinsky Explains Why She's Revisiting Trauma With Docuseries "The Clinton Affair"

O1BcsbEw a2490

Meet The Vegan Makeup Brand Making Sustainability Beautiful

BS18336 bb21a

Michelle Obama Emphasizes The Importance Of Women's Stories While Kicking Off Book Tour In Chicago

Upcoming Events

Jena Malone's Birthday!
Wed Nov 21 @12:00AM
Karen O's Birthday!
Thu Nov 22 @12:00AM
BUST Magazine New Issue: On Newsstands Today!
Tue Nov 27 @12:00AM
Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Birthday!
Wed Nov 28 @12:00AM
Sarah Silverman's Birthday!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button