Quantcast
Dolly Parton And Sia Team Up In A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

Dolly Parton And Sia Team Up In A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

Details
IN Music

dolly 57480

The queen of country is teaming up with the queen of wigs. Dolly Parton and Sia have recorded a new rendition of Parton’s “Here I Am.” The song originally appeared on the album Coat of Many Colors, and NPR describes the new version as “a bit slower, as a gospel-infused statement of purpose.” The Parton/Sia version is featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s Dumplin’. In addition to being the soundtrack’s executive producer, Parton contributed six new compositions, which were co-written and co-produced by Linda Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Miley Cyrus, Elle King, Rhonda Vincent and Alison Krauss also partnered with Parton on the Soundtrack. The film is a musical comedy based on Julie Muphy’s book, Dumplin’, about a former beauty queen, played by Aniston, and her plus-size teenage daughter (Danielle Macdonald), who is inspired by Dolly Parton’s music and enters into a beauty pageant. Rolling Stone reports the film is set to hit Netflix later this year. The Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released November 30th via Dolly Records/RCA Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolly photo header via RCA Records/WIkimedia Commons

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More From BUST

21 Female And Femme Music Artists To Listen To Immediately 

The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later 

40 Years Of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: Dolly Parton , Sia , Music , Film , Here I Am , Dumplin' , Collaboration , New Rendition , music , movies , pop culture, feminist, BUST magazine, women, humor, reviews, , #womenandfilm

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

katebush 83e4b

40 Years of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

revolve lede 2629a 5332a

Revolve Releases, Then Pulls Lena Dunham-Designed "Being Fat Is Not Beautiful" Sweatshirt

makeup 0e4a1

Multilevel Marketing Companies Sell False Hope To Women

180602 Bust 19513 Edit CYMK 1 2a5ec

How Burt Reynolds Became Cosmo’s First Male Centerfold

1920px Olivia Munn 29726372858 05aba

Olivia Munn Spoke Out About A Sex Offender In Her Movie "Predator"—And Got No Support From Her Co-Stars

tenuto f3f6f

This Sex Toy Might Make Cis, Straight Men Less Shitty

morocco 1c594

Morocco Officially Bans Sexual Harassment And Assault

Judge Brett Michael Kavanaugh 06107

Kavanaugh Says Birth Control Is "Abortion-Inducing Drugs"

exfactor 2ae1b

The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later

saturn 67aad

What Is A Saturn Return? Learn The Meaning Of This Astrological Phenomenon

Upcoming Events

Cult Party's 1 Year Anniversary
Sat Sep 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
Amy Poehler's Birthday!
Sun Sep 16 @12:00AM
Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Adrienne Truscott's A One-Trunk Pony
Sun Sep 23 @ 9:30PM - 11:00PM
Gathering of The Secret Society of The Sisterhood
Mon Sep 24 @ 8:00PM - 09:30PM
View Full Calendar