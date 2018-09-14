Dolly Parton And Sia Team Up In A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

The queen of country is teaming up with the queen of wigs. Dolly Parton and Sia have recorded a new rendition of Parton’s “Here I Am.” The song originally appeared on the album Coat of Many Colors, and NPR describes the new version as “a bit slower, as a gospel-infused statement of purpose.” The Parton/Sia version is featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s Dumplin’. In addition to being the soundtrack’s executive producer, Parton contributed six new compositions, which were co-written and co-produced by Linda Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Miley Cyrus, Elle King, Rhonda Vincent and Alison Krauss also partnered with Parton on the Soundtrack. The film is a musical comedy based on Julie Muphy’s book, Dumplin’, about a former beauty queen, played by Aniston, and her plus-size teenage daughter (Danielle Macdonald), who is inspired by Dolly Parton’s music and enters into a beauty pageant. Rolling Stone reports the film is set to hit Netflix later this year. The Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released November 30th via Dolly Records/RCA Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolly photo header via RCA Records/WIkimedia Commons



Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More From BUST

21 Female And Femme Music Artists To Listen To Immediately

The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later

40 Years Of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos!