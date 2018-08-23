Human Touch’s “Melt” Is A Dreamy End-Of-Summer Anthem: BUST Premiere

“Melt,” the newest track from Portland-based singer, songwriter, and electro pop producer Human Touch (AKA Natalia Rogovin) is the dreamy anthem we need for the end of the summer, and we're excited to premiere it here today:

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Touch told BUST over email that “Melt” is about “that rare and searing connection you get with someone when it transcends the emotional and physical. It’s chemical, magnetic–a pulsing that takes over your body and overwhelms your thoughts when they are near you.” With beautiful, haunting vocals, the song perfectly captures the feeling of falling for someone, hard—the simultaneous comfort and danger that comes with knowing how real and powerful your feelings are.

Before even releasing an EP, Human Touch found success when her song “Promise Not to Fall” was featured on Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why. Within two weeks, the song had 2 million streams on Spotify. Since then, Human Touch has released the song “Living Young," which Rogovin says is about the "choice between 'settling down' and living a life that is more in the box or continuing to seek new experiences and adventure,” and now, “Melt”—just in time for our end-of-summer playlists.

Human Touch's Promise Not To Fall album, out September 21

Human Touch’s debut EP, Promise Not To Fall, comes out on September 21. Human Touch describes the 11-track album as “a heartbroken mix of neon lights and entangled limbs, all underpinned with the sentimental moodiness of a bleached sunset or a high school dance.” You can preorder it here. And in the meantime, you can listen to the songs “Promise Not To Fall,” “Living Young” and “Melt” on Soundcloud and Spotify.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Top photo: Human Touch's Natalia Rogovin, photo courtesy of the artist.

More from BUST

Yoko Ono Asks, "Where Do We Go From Here?": BUST Premiere

Mitski’s Choreographed "Be The Cowboy" Live Show Is “An Integral Part Of The Album”

21 New Albums To Take You From Summer To Fall

Rachele Merliss is a writer, theatre maker, and wannabe witch from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is currently a senior at Wesleyan University, majoring in American Studies with a minor in creative writing. She's also the writer & director of the webseries Saint Bitch, coming soon to YouTube. Watch the trailer here & follow Rachele on Twitter at @rachele_mermaid.