Celebrate The Roots Of American Music At Americanafest This Weekend

For the fifth consecutive year, Lincoln Center’s Out Of Doors Music Festival is in full swing in New York City. Their Roots of American Music Weekend: AMERICANAFEST NYC 2018 is happening on August 11th and 12th.

Friday night’s show features singer-songwriter Joe Henry and gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples, whose recent collaboration with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, If All I Was Was Black, was released to critical acclaim in 2017.

Saturday night’s performance features Lukas Nelson (as in Willie’s son) and one of the coolest young feminist musicians around, Margo Price. Price and her killer band will be bringing their infectious blend of Nashville country, Memphis soul, Texas twang, and kickass rock ’n roll to New York City.

All of this fantabulous live music is taking place at Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center and both shows are free! Visit LCOutOfDoors.org for details.

Margo Price by Danielle Holbert

Top photo: Mavis Staples by Chris Strong

