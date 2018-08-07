Get Lost in The Woods at Wild Woods Music and Arts Festival

We are so stoked to head out to Croydon, NH for the 5th annual Wild Woods Music and Arts Festival. The carefully curated lineup accompanied by the intimate vibes make this the perfect festival to gather with your music family. The two-day festival, slated to be one of its bigger years, will be held on Page Farm from August 10th-11th. The stacked lineup features live music from Hayley Jane of Hayley Jane and the Primates and Yes Darling, Lespecial, Emancipator Ensemble, Consider the Source alongside so many dope artists, musicians, and producers.

Photo provided by Wild Woods Music and Arts Festival

The festival grounds are sure to impress and activate all of the senses. The stages and environment will be framed by the members of the Reliquarium which includes the incredible woodworking queen, Miss Ivy Ross. The Reliquarium combined with Sonic Beating, Brainwave Lasers, and some of the best lighting and projection on the east coast will create a magical woods environment you won't want to miss!

Photo by Isaac Nines

The festival will also be offering a variety of classes including, but not limited to, an acoustic yoga set with Hayley Jane, workshops on consent, CBD, and acrylic painting. You may even be able to catch me doing leading a sound meditation workshop, but who's to say ;).

First photo by Patrick Hughes Photography

Take a listen to the dope artists you can find here!

2018 Artists:

Lotus

Emancipator Ensemble (Full Live Band)

Pink Talking Fish

Yheti

Orchard Lounge (official)

Kung Fu

Mr. Bill

Consider the Source (Electric + Acoustic Sets)

lespecial

Moon Hooch

Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller of Lotus, Eli Winderman of Dopapod

The Widdler

The Breakfast

Strange Machines

Conrank

G-Nome Project (Two Sets)!

Hayley Jane Acoustic Yoga Set



Sermon Takeover featuring...

Mr. Bill B2B Frequent

Chee.

Frequent

Keota

DeeZ

G-Space

Maxfield

Mood.

iX

Harsh Armadillo

DigitalVagabond

Bearly Dead

Swimmer

Zoo Logic

beardthug

MALAKAI

Revibe

The Edd

Moses

YUNG ABNER

SHANTYMAN

Daze Inn

cakewalk

Woke

Pilot Wings



Live Painting and Gallery Displays by

The Reliquarium

TJ Spurge

Ryan Gardell

Heilig Art

Katy McManus, Artistry Approach

Colette Aimée

Seth Leibowitz

Diverse Medium: The Art of John Shook

FOGGer Art

Amphista

Alexia Velez

ALI LAZ

A.L. Grime

See you in the woods!

