Get Lost in The Woods at Wild Woods Music and Arts Festival

We are so stoked to head out to Croydon, NH for the 5th annual Wild Woods Music and Arts Festival. The carefully curated lineup accompanied by the intimate vibes make this the perfect festival to gather with your music family. The two-day festival, slated to be one of its bigger years, will be held on Page Farm from August 10th-11th. The stacked lineup features live music from Hayley Jane of Hayley Jane and the Primates and Yes Darling, Lespecial, Emancipator Ensemble, Consider the Source alongside so many dope artists, musicians, and producers.
The festival grounds are sure to impress and activate all of the senses. The stages and environment will be framed by the members of the Reliquarium which includes the incredible woodworking queen, Miss Ivy Ross. The Reliquarium combined with Sonic Beating, Brainwave Lasers, and some of the best lighting and projection on the east coast will create a magical woods environment you won't want to miss!
The festival will also be offering a variety of classes including, but not limited to, an acoustic yoga set with Hayley Jane, workshops on consent, CBD, and acrylic painting. You may even be able to catch me doing leading a sound meditation workshop, but who's to say ;).
First photo by Patrick Hughes Photography
Take a listen to the dope artists you can find here!
2018 Artists:
Lotus
Emancipator Ensemble (Full Live Band)
Pink Talking Fish
Yheti
Orchard Lounge (official)
Kung Fu
Mr. Bill
Consider the Source (Electric + Acoustic Sets)
lespecial
Moon Hooch
Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller of Lotus, Eli Winderman of Dopapod
The Widdler
The Breakfast
Strange Machines
Conrank
G-Nome Project (Two Sets)!
Hayley Jane Acoustic Yoga Set
Sermon Takeover featuring...
Mr. Bill B2B Frequent
Chee.
Frequent
Keota
DeeZ
G-Space
Maxfield
Mood.
iX
Harsh Armadillo
DigitalVagabond
Bearly Dead
Swimmer
Zoo Logic
beardthug
MALAKAI
Revibe
The Edd
Moses
YUNG ABNER
SHANTYMAN
Daze Inn
cakewalk
Woke
Pilot Wings
Live Painting and Gallery Displays by
The Reliquarium
TJ Spurge
Ryan Gardell
Heilig Art
Katy McManus, Artistry Approach
Colette Aimée
Seth Leibowitz
Diverse Medium: The Art of John Shook
FOGGer Art
Amphista
Alexia Velez
ALI LAZ
A.L. Grime
See you in the woods!
Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.