Quantcast
Your Inside Guide to the Ladies of Reggae Sumfest

Your Inside Guide to the Ladies of Reggae Sumfest

Details
IN Music

ladies of rumfest 768b2

Reggae Sumfest, also known as the largest and best reggae festival in the world, is back July 15-21 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The festival originated in 1993 and has seen some of the biggest stars in music over the years including Usher, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Alicia Keys. We are so excited to head out to Montego Bay and want to give you the inside scoop on some of the amazing female artists you can find on the main festival nights, July 20 and 21.

35234895 1757232204312946 4347606234791149568 n 62401Tosh Alexander, photo provided by Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

 Kim Nain, a powerful vocalist with melodious lyrics and flow, will be performing Friday (July 20). The Jamaican singer is heavily influenced by her Caribbean background, trap R&B, and EDM. Her natural ability to switch seamlessly between genres makes her one to catch at this year’s festival.

avatars 000253574850 6o3z3e t500x500 9e6f1

 Jamaican singer Tosh Alexander expresses the spirit and beauty of her culture through her music. She combines R&B with dancehall and funky island pop. Her diversity and pitch-perfect vocals create a unique sound guaranteed to appease. The Jamaican queen will be performing Friday, July 20.

28279733 1654402724595895 1835721668067310956 n 3dc12

Yanique 'Curvy Diva' Barrett has been the host of the Sumfest Beach Party the past two years and is making her transition to the main stage. The curvy infectious media personality and MC has been in the entertainment scene since 2006 and has recently embarked on her musical career. You can catch Yanique on the main stage Friday as well as Sumfest Beach Party!

22365501 1625400727526949 8714408142242927176 n b6724

Dancehall artist Press Kay is coming into her own and breaking out beyond the Jamaican culture into international markets. The singer's melodic voice alongside catchy beats captivate her audiences and will captivate you as well Friday at Sumfest.

34439629 1986928608047137 2902424278844571648 n 77d9a

Naomi Cowan, first known as Miss Teen Jamaica and an infectious TV personality, released her debut single “Naked” in 2014. She has continued to grow on her musical journey the past 4 years. Beyond being a commanding and infatuating vocalist, Naomi bases her career off of her personal mantra "Live to Give." The singer uses her platform to help underprivileged and creative communities. Check her out Saturday, July 21!

22196507 1726318244107103 6495813939310891775 n f734e

 Known as a musical warrior, Empress Ayeola combines her personal style with revolutionary lyrics to create a powerful experience. Ayeola writes her songs with the intent to talk about uncomfortable issues while telling it like it is. She delivers a message through her music about truth, social rights and justice, and the development of the next generation. Ayeola will be performing Saturday, July 21!

EA7 80c0c

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

So who will we be seeing at this year's Reggae Sumfest 2018? Follow @bust_magazine and @made_in_colombiaaa on Instagram to keep up on all the adventures. Check out the full lineup here.

All photos provided by artists' social media.

More from Bust

Come Celebrate our 25th Birthday with the BUST Team and Erykah Badu

Terra Lopez is The Multi-Threat Movement Leader We Have Been Waiting For

How Bomba Estéreo Brings Cultures Together Through Music: BUST Interview

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

math 94ea5

2+2=Porn With The Cheekily Named Math Magazine

strangerriverdale bde84

How "Stranger Things" and "Riverdale" Are Rebranding Horror's "Final Girl"

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

1600px Amazon Patent Drive Wednesbury sign 37813020024 09f86

Amazon Workers In Europe Hold #AmazonStrike On #PrimeDay Over Low Pay, Poor Working Conditions, Pregnancy Discrimination: Link Roundup

o.school image 93415

This Website Gives You the Sex Ed You Never Had

boss b7aa5

Your Summer Empowerment Playlist

Upcoming Events

Power of People Combined Annual Live Music Festival
Wed Jul 18 @ 6:00PM - 12:00AM
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar