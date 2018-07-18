Catch Chilean Singer Pascuala Ilabaca In Brooklyn Tomorrow

You won't want to miss Chilean singer Pascuala Ilabaca perform with her band, Fauna, tomorrow night in Brooklyn.

Praised as a pioneer of Chile’s emerging new music scene and the South American folk movement, Pascuala Ilabaca’s music fuses traditional folk melodies with jazz, pop and rock influences. Since getting her start 10 years ago, Ilabaca’s soulful singing and groundbreaking performances have landed her the 2013 Best Album award in the World Beat Independent Music Awards and tours across Chile, Europe, and the U.S. Pascuala Y Fauna showcase their sixth studio album, El Mito de la Pergola, July 19th at Littlefield in Brooklyn.



You can listen to Pascuala’s music here and see the event page here!

Top Image Credit: Pascuala Ilabaca A.

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.