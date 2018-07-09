This 10-Year-Old Ghanian Girl Is An Incredible DJ

Having a bad day? Just watch this video of 10-year-old Ghanaian DJ Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, famously known as DJ Switch. Having gained popularity thanks to a viral video from BBC News Africa, the young superstar is making waves across the world due to her energetic music and bright personality.

The young DJ chose her name because she “switch[es] up people’s happiness.” She can be seen in the video standing on top of cinder blocks, so she can reach her DJ equipment, smiling into the mic and saying, “Forget all your worries and let’s party.”

DJ Switch started to gain attention after she won the TV competition TV3 Talented Kids in Ghana, NPR reports. After winning the competition, DJ Switch reached new levels of fame by releasing her own music video, featuring her mother as lead singer, in a song titled “Deceiver” that has nearly 125,000 views on YouTube.

She recently performed at the Ghana DJ Awards, paying homage to the late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns in an elaborate performance complete with an entrance on the back of a horse.

At the Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Switch took home the Discovery of the Year award and according to the BBC is the youngest person to do so. Speaking to the BBC, DJ Switch said that her youth is an advantage when it comes to DJing, because she is able to learn everything quickly.

The famous DJ also has a lot of other talents in addition to her mixing skills. She can dance, play the trumpet and piano and can rap, NPR reports. Even though she says that DJing is her “passion” DJ Switch told the BBC that she ultimately wants to pursue a career as a gynecologist because she wants to “help women.”

Her YouTube channel is full of spirit, as she also uploads inspirational messages and videos of her lively performances. Check it out and it will instantly make your day.

