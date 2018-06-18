Miss Eaves' New Music Video “Bush For The Push” Dares You To Embrace Your Pubic Hair

Miss Eaves’s new song “Bush for the Push” pushes you to embrace your pubic hair. The chorus goes, “What should I do with my hair down there? Trim, wax, shave, or even use Nair? Maybe rock a bush all natural. Who cares? Just dance, let it go!” Miss Eaves—who we fell in love with for her body-positive anthem "Thunder Thighs"—asserts that what you choose to do, or not do, with your pubic hair is fine, because it doesn't matter. The anthem frees women from the expectations that there is a right way for your body to look or that idea that they have to conform to social standards of beauty.

The single was released off Miss Eaves latest EP, ME AF, which is slated to be released on August 3rd. The EP covers themes from living a happy single life to, of course, embracing your pubic hair. We can't wait to hear the rest of the songs on the EP!

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Credit: Youtube

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More From BUST

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Surprise Dropped A Joint Album: Link Roundup

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

