Quantcast
Miss Eaves' New Music Video “Bush For The Push” Dares You To Embrace Your Pubic Hair

Miss Eaves' New Music Video “Bush For The Push” Dares You To Embrace Your Pubic Hair

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2018 06 18 at 2.53.16 PM d78a5

Miss Eaves’s new song “Bush for the Push” pushes you to embrace your pubic hair. The chorus goes, “What should I do with my hair down there? Trim, wax, shave, or even use Nair? Maybe rock a bush all natural. Who cares? Just dance, let it go!” Miss Eaves—who we fell in love with for her body-positive anthem "Thunder Thighs"—asserts that what you choose to do, or not do, with your pubic hair is fine, because it doesn't matter. The anthem frees women from the expectations that there is a right way for your body to look or that idea that they have to conform to social standards of beauty.

The single was released off Miss Eaves latest EP, ME AF, which is slated to be released on August 3rd. The EP covers themes from living a happy single life to, of course, embracing your pubic hair. We can't wait to hear the rest of the songs on the EP! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Credit: Youtube

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More From BUST

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Surprise Dropped A Joint Album: Link Roundup

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
Tags: Miss Eaves , Music , Bush for the Pus

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

thisisamerica b52f0

Nicole Arbour's "Women's Edit" Of "This Is America" Is Classic, Cringeworthy White Feminism

hilmahed c7129

This Swedish Woman Created Some Of The World's First Abstract Paintings—And Then Hid Them Away For Decades

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Screen Shot 2018 06 13 at 11.17.47 AM b24ee

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

amyadams 0ffad

Why Amy Adams Isn't Focusing On The Gender Pay Gap In Hollywood

ChelseysBenefitThunderpussySunflowerBean f59f2

There Is So Much To Celebrate At This Year's Color Me Bushwick

brielarson 3e636

Brie Larson Calls For More Inclusive Film Criticism, Fewer 40-Year-Old White Dudes Reviewing "A Wrinkle In Time": Link Roundup

parksandrec 76b9b

Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

Upcoming Events

BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Tue Jun 19 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Tue Jun 19 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
The Ladybug Festival
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Wed Jun 20 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
View Full Calendar