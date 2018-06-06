Get Witchy With L'FREAQ's New Music Video, "Moonlight": BUST Premiere

This summer’s gonna be l’freaky.

Brooklyn and L.A.-based musician L’FREAQ, also known as Lea Cappelli, is releasing her second EP, Weird Awakenings, in the coming months. We’re premiering the first single’s music video today on BUST.

L’FREAQ, who cites her inspirations as Portishead, Fiona Apple, and Jeff Buckley, has a sexy, neo-goth, synthpop sound, and hopes her music resonates with anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider.

“This song is about concealing oneself; it could be from a lover or a friend, but in my case I wrote it about those who don’t know the ‘real’ me over social media, only a self that I choose to project,” L’FREAQ tells BUST of the track, called “Moonlight.”

“Longing for authenticity (“get to the heart of it / get to the dark of it”) but playfully basking in the sensuality of creating a character (“thought you’d recognize me in the moonlight / but you’ll never feel my skin”), a dichotomy arises that creates a tense auditory experience."

Photo by Kelly Capelli

The artist’s upcoming EP was mixed and produced by Mike Irish. L’FREAQ’s mom, photographer Kelly Cappelli, shot all the cover and promotional art and executive produced the video. The album focuses on themes of self-discovery, liberation, and adventure, and shortly after its release, L’FREAQ will be on tour.

Keep up with the artist on Facebook, Twitter, and Soundcloud, and check out the video below, exclusively on BUST.

Executive Producer - Kelly Cappelli

DP, Editing, Post - Shepherd Flashman Lowrey

Key Grip - Jorge Denning

Shibari Artist - Zachary Evers

Makeup & Hair - Cody Cross

Style - Dapperafrika

Song Production & Mix - Mike Irish, Shifted Recording Studios

Music Mastering - Stuart Hawkes, Metropolis London Music

Music Distribution - Level

Special Thanks - Matt Gould, Sean Ray, Ruby Bird Studios, Oxygen Eventwork

Top photo: Kelly Cappelli

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.