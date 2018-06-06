Get Witchy With L'FREAQ's New Music Video, 'Moonlight': BUST Premiere

This summer’s gonna be l’freaky.
Brooklyn and L.A.-based musician L’FREAQ, also known as Lea Cappelli, is releasing her second EP, Weird Awakenings, in the coming months. We’re premiering the first single’s music video today on BUST.
L’FREAQ, who cites her inspirations as Portishead, Fiona Apple, and Jeff Buckley, has a sexy, neo-goth, synthpop sound, and hopes her music resonates with anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider.
“This song is about concealing oneself; it could be from a lover or a friend, but in my case I wrote it about those who don’t know the ‘real’ me over social media, only a self that I choose to project,” L’FREAQ tells BUST of the track, called “Moonlight.”
“Longing for authenticity (“get to the heart of it / get to the dark of it”) but playfully basking in the sensuality of creating a character (“thought you’d recognize me in the moonlight / but you’ll never feel my skin”), a dichotomy arises that creates a tense auditory experience."
The artist’s upcoming EP was mixed and produced by Mike Irish. L’FREAQ’s mom, photographer Kelly Cappelli, shot all the cover and promotional art and executive produced the video. The album focuses on themes of self-discovery, liberation, and adventure, and shortly after its release, L’FREAQ will be on tour.
Keep up with the artist on Facebook, Twitter, and Soundcloud, and check out the video below, exclusively on BUST.
Executive Producer - Kelly Cappelli
DP, Editing, Post - Shepherd Flashman Lowrey
Key Grip - Jorge Denning
Shibari Artist - Zachary Evers
Makeup & Hair - Cody Cross
Style - Dapperafrika
Song Production & Mix - Mike Irish, Shifted Recording Studios
Music Mastering - Stuart Hawkes, Metropolis London Music
Music Distribution - Level
Special Thanks - Matt Gould, Sean Ray, Ruby Bird Studios, Oxygen Eventwork
Top photo: Kelly Cappelli
More from BUST
Taleen Kali's "Lost & Bound" Is Dark and Danceable: BUST Premiere
Fever Ray Kicks Off World Tour With A Padded Body Suit, Bald Head, And Lasers
Shannon Shaw's Music Video "Cryin' My Eyes Out" Has Us Reaching For The Kleenex: BUST Premiere
Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.