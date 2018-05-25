Quantcast
Young M.A. Teamed Up With Visit Brussels To Spotlight Hip-Hop Culture In Belgium

Young M.A. Teamed Up With Visit Brussels To Spotlight Hip-Hop Culture In Belgium

Details
IN Music

BBBrussels jw23 YoungMA Instant 2 03229

Last Thursday, Irving Plaza was taken over by Visit Brussels in celebration of their 13th annual Brussels Days. With attendees including the Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi Vervoort, the showcase set out to foster commercial, political, and cultural ties between NYC and Brussels through music. The free event featured headlining act Young M.A alongside hip-hop artists from Belgium Veence Hanao and Stikstof.

BBBrussels jw07 944e2

ADVERTISEMENT

BBBrussels jw05 8ce3a

IMG 3756 1032ephoto provided by Finn Partners

The night was hosted by NYC-based multimedia personality Halo Marco. It was unlike any other event I have been to at Irving Plaza. The third floor of the venue was transformed into a mini version of Brussels with an open bar and Belgian food.

BBBrussels jw14 5c826

Young M.A stole the night with her slick, hard-hitting hits such as “OOOUUU” and “Praktice.” The Brooklyn-bred rapper/entrepreneur is preparing for the release of her debut album Herstory in the Making, and she gave us a preview of what to expect. Young M.A commanded the crowd with her badass presence.

BBBrussels jw25 YoungMA Instant 31f27

 Take a listen to the artists here:

Young M.A

Veence Hanao 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Stikstof

Photography by Jeff Weller Photography

More from BUST

BAE Puts You in Touch With Your Divine Feminine: BUST Interview

Sharkmuffin's New Single "Where's My Mimosa" Is The Perfect Summertime Refresher: BUST Premiere

This Girl Duo Is Spreading Style, Color, Music And Confidence Across The Country 

Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 
Tags: Young M.A , Music , Hip-Hop , Young M.A , Belgium , Brussels , Hip-Hop

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

affirmators bde08

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2018 05 23 at 11.34.30 AM 37609

Sephora Shows What It Means To Be An Ally With Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary People

NoMeansNo CoverArt byKatieSummer a4327

Ezza Rose's New Music Video "No Means No" Connects With The #MeToo Movement: BUST Premiere

Shannon cover2 preview2 f3c6f

Shannon Shaw's Music Video "Cryin' My Eyes Out" Has Us Getting Out The Kleenex: BUST Premiere

morganfreeman 19602

Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

samirawiley 62637

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

needyouryes 3e4c6

Ireland Prepares For Historic Vote On Abortion

1 1820s gowns collage 1024x613 18f56

Here's How Fashionable Women Dressed In The 1820s

tignotaro 1d3f5

Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

plannedparenthood 8c39b

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Referrals: Link Roundup

fatventure 8de8b

How I'm Reclaiming The Word "Fat"

Upcoming Events

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Fri May 25 @12:00AM
Dance of Breath ~ 1-day Women's Retreat
Sat May 26 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
Reclaiming My Pussy w/Prevention Is Key
Sun May 27 @ 5:00PM - 07:00PM
Detroit Mamas Circle
Mon May 28 @11:00AM - 12:30PM
Laverne Cox's Birthday!
Tue May 29 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar