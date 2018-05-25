Young M.A. Teamed Up With Visit Brussels To Spotlight Hip-Hop Culture In Belgium

Last Thursday, Irving Plaza was taken over by Visit Brussels in celebration of their 13th annual Brussels Days. With attendees including the Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi Vervoort, the showcase set out to foster commercial, political, and cultural ties between NYC and Brussels through music. The free event featured headlining act Young M.A alongside hip-hop artists from Belgium Veence Hanao and Stikstof.

photo provided by Finn Partners

The night was hosted by NYC-based multimedia personality Halo Marco. It was unlike any other event I have been to at Irving Plaza. The third floor of the venue was transformed into a mini version of Brussels with an open bar and Belgian food.

Young M.A stole the night with her slick, hard-hitting hits such as “OOOUUU” and “Praktice.” The Brooklyn-bred rapper/entrepreneur is preparing for the release of her debut album Herstory in the Making, and she gave us a preview of what to expect. Young M.A commanded the crowd with her badass presence.

Take a listen to the artists here:

Young M.A

Veence Hanao

Stikstof

Photography by Jeff Weller Photography

