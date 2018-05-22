NYC: Party While You Bleed This Thursday With #HappyPeriod

Bad ass Brooklyn band, A Deer A Horse, has teamed up with #HappyPeriod for a benefit concert this Thursday, May 24th, at Brooklyn Bazaar. The concert's mission is to end the stigma around menstruation and to raise funds to benefit #HappyPeriod. #HappyPeriod's goal is to ensure that no one who menstruates has to go without menstrual products. The organization works with different outlets to collect, assemble and distribute menstrual products for people who otherwise cannot afford them. 100% of the proceeds go to Happy Period.

photo by Angela Betancourt

We spoke with Angela Phillips of A Deer A Horse about putting together the showcase.

What inspired you to put this showcase together? What is the mission?

In my previous job as a park ranger, I did a lot of work with homeless outreach in New York. It was during this time that I became aware of #HappyPeriod and I was very impressed with the work they do. So when Jake Backer from El Silver Cabs and Casey Hartnett from #HappyPeriod reached out to me about assisting in putting a benefit show together, I was thrilled to help. We hope that by doing this, we can raise money and awareness for this charity, and more importantly increase visibility around menstrual health for everyone, especially those in need.

How do you think we can move forward as a society to end the stigma around periods and make menstrual products a right rather than a privilege on a larger scale?

I think the first step is talking openly and without shame about the very natural, human process of menstruation. Those of us who menstruate are often taught to be embarrassed and secretive about our periods. This decreased visibility, among other things, leads to the attitude of seeing menstrual supplies as a luxury item, rather than a necessary tool of existence for people with periods. The cost of these supplies are often high, which leads folks who are experiencing homelessness or are in a low-income situation to often forgo their own menstrual health. This needs to change, and organizations like #HappyPeriod are at the forefront of transforming attitudes around menstrual health.

The importance of what you're doing with your platform is grand. What would you say to urge other musicians, and artists with platforms, to begin using their voices to make a change as well?

In all honesty, I think there is already a tremendous amount of support and will in the artistic community to use our voices to lift up good causes like this one. Everyone that I spoke with while booking this show gave resounding support for the cause, even if they were personally unable to participate. I found this very inspiring. If any musicians, artists, or publications are out there that feel passionate about a cause or have a favorite charity, I would encourage you all to reach out directly and see if there’s anything you can do for them! Through these kinds of collaborations, we can make a change.

The night of music will feature A Deer A Horse, Parlor Walls, Essi and DJ Weeping Python (Lani Combier-Kampel of Weeping Icon). Attendees will have the chance to win various raffle prizes from some amazing companies including:

Awoke Vintage

Beacon's Closet

BUST Magazine

Calexico NYC

El Born NYC

Fun Factory USA

Greenpoint Tattoo Company

KennaLand

No. 7 Restaurant

THINX

Three Kings Tattoo

Tom Tom Magazine

Toni the Tampon

Take a listen to the bands here:

A Deer A Horse

Parlor Walls <a href="http://parlorwalls.bandcamp.com/album/exo">EXO by Parlor Walls</a>

Essi <a href="http://essi.bandcamp.com/album/essi">ESSi by ESSi</a>

DJ Weeping Python - Lani Combier-Kapel (Weeping Icon) <a href="http://weepingicon.bandcamp.com/album/eyeball-under">Eyeball Under by Weeping Icon</a>

