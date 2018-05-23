Quantcast
Elements Lakewood Camping Festival Has All Of The Elements Covered

Elements Lakewood Camping Festival Has All Of The Elements Covered

Details
IN Music

10 ChrisLazzaro FreedomFilmLLC aaea6

This weekend, I will be attending Elements Lakewood Camping Festival, which will take place on the gorgeous 60-acre lakefront & wooded property in Lakewood, PA. The three-day festival (May 25-27, 2018) will feature an incredible lineup with headlining acts including Claude VonStroke, City of the Sun, Desert Hearts and Sphongle, who will perform over eight stages. Although I am stoked about the lineup, it is the abundance of wellness and health programs being offered at the festival that I am most looking forward too. 

IMG 0473 1 c8b01 733bc

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will provide accessible health and wellness programs for all attendees, including reiki, meditation, yoga, sound healing, and more. The health and Wellnest program at Elements Lakewood is lush with opportunity to grow and connect. Although I always enjoy partying at a festival, I think it is equally important to call attention to the issues and create a safe environment for all parties. This is exactly what Elements is doing, going above and beyond to provide inclusively, and professional wellness treatments.

31225367 1814999308563373 5377926764062310400 o de5c7

There has been a lot of talk across festival culture regarding how music festivals can be breeding ground for sexual harassment, and Elements Lakewood Camping Festival is doing their part to ensure that this is not the case at their festival. The weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony, "Cuddles and Consent," in which Rachel Santos will lead a workshop for people of all genders and identities to talk openly talk about consent. This is something I truly believe ALL festivals should implement into their programs. 

30740419 1810519262344711 6736659218843041792 o 12683

Beyond the wellness programs, there are a variety of exciting things to do at the festival, including rock climbing, lounging at the pool, fire walking classes, putt-putt golf, and more. There is something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Elements Lakewood Camping Festival.

27368309 1730722176991087 1959070673435388773 o 4b35e

So who will we be seeing this week? Got something cool you think we should cover? DM @made_in_colombiaaa on Instagram. Take a listen to this playlist featuring some of the incredible artists you can find this weekend:

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Photos courtesy Elements Lakewood Festival

More from BUST 

BAE Puts You in Touch With Your Divine Feminine: BUST Interview

Belly Dance Expert Salit Cohen-Cheng Reveals Its Secrets And Traditions

How Bomba Estéreo Brings Cultures Together Through Music: BUST Interview

 

Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 
Tags: Elements Lakewood Camping Festival , music , Music Festival , Elements Lakewood , Festival , Wellness

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

affirmators bde08

Trending on BUST

uniqlo 0998b

This Student Was Told Her Shorts Were Too Short—So She Presented Her Thesis In Her Underwear

NoMeansNo CoverArt byKatieSummer a4327

Ezza Rose's New Music Video "No Means No" Connects With The #MeToo Movement: BUST Premiere

plannedparenthood 8c39b

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Referrals: Link Roundup

samirawiley 62637

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

bookclub 472f3

"Book Club" Unites Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen And Mary Steenburgen—And Proves Actresses Can Still Lead Movies Past 60

tignotaro 1d3f5

Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

eternitygirl bf9e0

"Eternity Girl" Is An Imaginative, Darkly Funny Comic About Depression

Screen Shot 2018 05 23 at 11.34.30 AM 37609

Sephora Shows What It Means To Be An Ally With Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary People

fatventure 8de8b

How I'm Reclaiming The Word "Fat"

meghanmarkle 28935

Meghan Markle: A Feminist In The British Royal Family

Upcoming Events

CAAMFest36
Wed May 23 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Wed May 23 @ 7:00PM -
CAAMFest36
Thu May 24 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
On Trans Feminism: A Conversation with Julia Serano and Zara Zimbard
Thu May 24 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Thu May 24 @ 8:00PM -
View Full Calendar