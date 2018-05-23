Elements Lakewood Camping Festival Has All Of The Elements Covered

This weekend, I will be attending Elements Lakewood Camping Festival, which will take place on the gorgeous 60-acre lakefront & wooded property in Lakewood, PA. The three-day festival (May 25-27, 2018) will feature an incredible lineup with headlining acts including Claude VonStroke, City of the Sun, Desert Hearts and Sphongle, who will perform over eight stages. Although I am stoked about the lineup, it is the abundance of wellness and health programs being offered at the festival that I am most looking forward too.

The festival will provide accessible health and wellness programs for all attendees, including reiki, meditation, yoga, sound healing, and more. The health and Wellnest program at Elements Lakewood is lush with opportunity to grow and connect. Although I always enjoy partying at a festival, I think it is equally important to call attention to the issues and create a safe environment for all parties. This is exactly what Elements is doing, going above and beyond to provide inclusively, and professional wellness treatments.

There has been a lot of talk across festival culture regarding how music festivals can be breeding ground for sexual harassment, and Elements Lakewood Camping Festival is doing their part to ensure that this is not the case at their festival. The weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony, "Cuddles and Consent," in which Rachel Santos will lead a workshop for people of all genders and identities to talk openly talk about consent. This is something I truly believe ALL festivals should implement into their programs.

Beyond the wellness programs, there are a variety of exciting things to do at the festival, including rock climbing, lounging at the pool, fire walking classes, putt-putt golf, and more. There is something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Elements Lakewood Camping Festival.

So who will we be seeing this week? Got something cool you think we should cover? DM @made_in_colombiaaa on Instagram. Take a listen to this playlist featuring some of the incredible artists you can find this weekend:

