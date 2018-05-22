Ezza Rose's New Music Video "No Means No" Connects With The #MeToo Movement: BUST Premiere

We're excited to premiere the music video for Portland-based dream rock band Ezza Rose's new song "No Means No," a song that connects with the #MeToo movement. The song shares a name with Ezza Rose's new album.

"Don't wanna tell you that 'No means no,'" singer Ezza Rose (who shares a name with her band) proclaims as we see men with blurred-out faces harass women on the sidewalks, in the office, on public transportation, and in the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Rose explains the line: “Words have meaning, and when meaning is disconnected from words, communication is lost. My mother always said things to me like, ‘No means no,’ and ‘Sorry isn’t good enough,’ which frustrated me as a child, to feel powerless against her words. The women in my family value their words this way, following their intention through to action. Later in life, I realized the value of this foundation they had built in me. Today, I also stand by my word and hold myself accountable for the actions and ideas my words convey.

"I’m confused when others don't take my words at face value, that society gets to choose whether or not I am heard. I know others have struggled to feel heard their entire lives, and it’s powerful to finally see that struggle acknowledged and addressed in societal movements towards equality.

"The content of this album, No Means No, covers the landscape of interaction between people, both in the public eye and behind closed doors. It’s a reflection of my frustration with those who choose not to respect the meaning of, and intention behind people's words. 'I don’t want to tell you that No means No’…but I will, for now.”





Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Ezza Rose is made up of Ezza Rose, Craig Rupert, Ray Johnson, and Alec England. No Means No follows the release of the band's 2015 album When The Water's Hot.

Image credit: Photo by Katie Summer, layout design by Devin Connor

More From BUST

Erykah Badu Is BUST's Cover Star For Our 25th Anniversary Issue

Taleen Kali's "Lost & Bound" Is Dark And Danceable: BUST Premiere

Meet The Woman Behind Your Favorite Music Photographs

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

