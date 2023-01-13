A Trailer for the Film Adaptation of Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is Here!

We finally have a trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and it’s giving us the nostalgic warm-and-fuzzies.

Hot off the release of the first looks at the film adaptation for the iconic coming-of-age novel, Lionsgate has put out an official trailer for the movie. It teases a truly delightful depiction of the different stages of womanhood through the stories of Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson), her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), and her grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates). We see Margaret trying to navigate puberty and the social rules of middle school, Barbara figuring out how to balance life being her own person and a mom, and Sylvia dealing with loneliness after her daughter and granddaughter move away.

The trailer opens with flashes that set the scene of a happy, suburban, ‘70s life. Then, a green-like-Uranium-glass background with poofy retro font that nods to the iconic book cover is interspersed between shots of vintage New York City, Margaret waving goodbye to her grandmother through the back window of a packed car, penny loafer-clad feet walking up to a bustling school, and an auditorium of middle school girls. The camera then pans up over a nervous-looking Margaret as we hear actress Abby Ryder Fortson voice the titular question, “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret,” and the rest of the trailer ensues.

The movie, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is sure to be a sincere and hilarious ode to girlhood and everything it entails–periods, shaving nicks, training bras, hairspray fumes, crushes, first kisses, and best friends. But, the behind-the-scenes content has been just as hilarious:

We only hope we can adequately increase our busts in time for the movie’s release on April 28th, 2023.

Top photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Zoë is a writer and journalist from Minnesota currently based in Chicago. In her free time she likes to watch TV but she usually lies and says her favorite hobby is reading. She is working towards a career that combines her passion for comedy and journalism to create a more informed and equitable world.