Nikyatu Jusu's Sundance Prize-Winning "Nanny" Shows the Real Horrors of the American Dream: BUST Review

Details
IN Movies

Nanny Sundance 36701

Nanny is a story of survival, grief, and isolation beautifully told by writer/director Nikyatu Jusu in her feature-length debut. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant working for an upper-middle-class white family as a nanny. What begins as a promising way to establish a life in N.Y.C. and bring her young son Lamine (Jahleel Kamara) over from Senegal quickly spirals out of control for Aisha. The microaggressions begin piling up, threatening the agency she has over her own life – a common experience for Black women in America

As her working relationship with Amy (Michelle Monaghan) deteriorates, Aisha is overwhelmed with cryptic visions of Mami Wata, an African water spirit who personifies polar opposites, such as beauty and danger. African folklore used in horror is nothing new, but in the hands of a Black woman writer/director of West African Descent, this imagery goes much deeper and is more effective than what we usually see on screen. Jusu’s visual representation of straddling two worlds is also very effective. For example, when Aisha is with her own friends and family, she is surrounded by vibrant colors and warm lighting, but the moment she sets foot into her employer's home, the vibes are cold, stark, and harsh. With a story that intertwines a mother’s intuition and ancient folklore, Nanny is a film that won’t be easy to shake. -Kahmeela Adams

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and Directed by Nikyatu Jusu

ADVERTISEMENT

Out December 16th on Prime Video

TOP PHOTO: (NANNY) AMAZON STUDIOS

Tags: Nanny , Nikyatu Jusu , horror movie , streaming , Anna Diop , Michelle Monaghan , sundance film , Prime Video

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screenshot 2022 12 13 093224 04f63

"Spermatorrhea" Was Once the Male Equivalent of “Hysteria” – And Its Cure Was Absolutely Shocking

AU7A8922 123f1

Indigenous Rights Org Illuminative Puts on an All-Native (All-Fabulous) Drag Show You Need to See

SOS SZA ALBUMCOVER 9d615

SZA’s New Album "SOS" Is Filled With Relatable Emotions—From Bad Bitch Revenge Vibes To Heartbroken Sad Girl

MykkiBlanco Press1 1 4e9ad

Revolutionary Rapper Mykki Blanco on New Album, Vulnerability, and Creative Evolution: BUST Interview

IMG 8357 24b9e

7 Brilliant Holiday Makeup Looks To Glam Up The Season

stickerbook f3580

5 Affordable Gifts to Give this Holiday Season, all under $30

Viola Davis stars as the warrior leader in 'The Woman King.'

2023 Golden Globe Female Nominations Honoring Viola Davis, Zendaya, Julia Roberts and More!

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar