"Vesper" Review: A Refreshing and Original Dystopian Tale

Details
IN Movies

vesper 36d33

VESPER

Directed by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper 

Out September 30

Vesper takes well-worn dystopian young-adult tropes and makes them new again—or at least more compelling than they seem on paper—through its sheer plausibility, an immersive atmosphere, and strong performances.

Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) is a 13-year-old girl scrounging to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape. The most pressing enemy is food insecurity, brought on by earlier events but maintained by men like Vesper’s neighbor Jonas (Eddie Marsan), who relishes the power he has over other, less-fortunate folks. Her bedridden father (Richard Brake) communicates through a homemade drone, which serves as her companion through the weird wasteland. When Vesper discovers a mysterious woman (Rosy McEwen) in need of help, the teen agrees in exchange for a way to the Citadel, where the powerful live in relative luxury. Jonas and others like him, however, are on the hunt for this glamorous stranger, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vesper is a singular experience, blurring the lines between sci-fi and horror. The filmmakers trust the audience to work out the finer details of this seemingly timeless dystopia themselves, which is especially refreshing in today’s exposition-heavy blockbuster landscape. At times, the film feels like an extended prologue to a larger tale, if only because it introduces viewers to a world demanding further exploration. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo credit: IFC Films

This review originally appeared in BUST's Fall 2022 issue. Subscribe now!

Tags: vesper , sci-fi , horror , thriller , rafaella chapman , rosy mcewen , bruno samper

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1 NOTHING COMPARES still 66702

Sinead O'Connor Doc "Nothing Compares" Is As Powerful As Its Subject: Review

RGA 0068260 1 1b70c

Dress Up Like One Of The Cool Auntie-Witches From Late 90's Classic, "Practical Magic"

pexels cottonbro 4866043 fe4aa

Get To The Other Side Of Loss With These 10 Biographies On Grief and The Human Experience

shelter g3 0bNJzf M unsplash 7d7a2

Are you hooked yet? Here's why you shouldn't buy fast fashion crochet

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cool It Down Press Photo by David Black 1f275

Album of the Week: Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Cool It Down" Transcends Space, Place, and Time. Listen Here

pexels koolshooters 6977372 1cac4

10 Nostaligic '90s TV Episodes That Will Warm You Up Better Than a PSL

vesper 36d33

"Vesper" Review: A Refreshing and Original Dystopian Tale

Lizzo lauren perlstein fec60

Lizzo Plays a 200-Year-Old Flute...And Racists Freak Out

pexels shvets production 7176319 92b1d

This Month, Dr. Carol Queen Unpacks Why Healing Without Verbalizing Your Trauma, Isn't A Thing

1 SIRENS image c0cce

Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudloph-produced Doc, "Sirens," Follows First Female Lebanese Thrash-Metal Band: Review

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar