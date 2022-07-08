Juliette Binoche Stars In Erotic Thriller "Both Sides of the Blade" — Movie Review

Details
IN Movies

still-3---c2022-curiosa-films_bc164.jpg

There is no actor who portrays the cutting sadness and hope of being in love quite like Juliette Binoche, and it’s a talent she puts to great use in Claire Denis’ high-stakes romantic drama Both Sides of the Blade. Co-written with Christine Angot (who adapted her own novel for the screenplay), Both Sides reunites Binoche with Denis and Angot for the first time since 2017’s Let the Sunshine In, a more effervescent, if meandering, love story.

Sara (Binoche) and Jean (Vincent Lindon, from last year’s Titane) are chic Parisians in a long-term relationship, but a chance run-in with someone from their past, François (Gregoire Colin), throws a wrench into everything they’ve built. Denis expertly tweaks each angle of the love triangle, with Jean being pulled in multiple directions as a father and a put-upon son, while Sara contemplates rekindling a dormant romance. But however impassioned, the characters still feel remote. Without some additional details that either ended up on the cutting-room floor or were not included in the adaptation, it’s difficult to fully connect with anyone, despite the intensely raw catharsis on display. These small issues aside, the performances from Binoche and Lindon make the film well worth seeing, along with an ultimately satisfying finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Sides of the Blade opens July 8, 2022

Photo, top: Curiosa Films

Tags: Claire Denis , Christine Angot , Juliette Binoche , Vincent Lindon , romance , drama , Both Sides of the Blade , French film

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

liz d1ac1

We All Stan A Flowy Caftan

pexels cottonbro 6473737 2aa7d

In a Post-Roe v. Wade World, People Are Being Urged To Delete Their Period Tracking Apps. Is That Necessary Though?

hello i m nik 9lKVWtyH0E8 unsplash 55ac4

This Queer, Female Comedian Went Topless in NYC During PRIDE Month, and The Experience Was Empowering

ABORTION WOMEN a7a45

6 Strategies We Can Take From Latin American Abortion Rights Activists During Our Fight for Reproductive Justice

pinkcole 76ad4

Sl*tty Vegan's Pinky Cole Discusses Her Origin Story, Plus Her Vegan Kitchen Staples

still-3---c2022-curiosa-films_bc164.jpg

Juliette Binoche Stars In Erotic Thriller "Both Sides of the Blade" — Movie Review

Margo Price Fight To Make It Artwork copy 7e726

Margo Price Teams up with Mavis Staples to Fight for Repro Rights

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar