Emma Thompson Shines As a Widowed Sex-Education Teacher in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Details
IN Movies

LeoGrande_STILL_bcbf3.jpg

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Directed by Sophie Hyde

Out June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande leads with an intriguing premise: an Emma Thompson-led sex comedy. Thompson plays Nancy, a widowed, former religious-education teacher who has only had sex with her husband and never had an orgasm. That is, until she hires sex worker Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). Before they can get around to getting down, however, Leo needs to find his way through Nancy’s emotional fortress. Not the raunch-fest suggested by the plot, the film is instead a deeply empathetic portrait of middle-aged sexuality and the realities of sex work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrative is constructed as a series of hotel room liaisons as Nancy and Leo get to know each other, showing the progression of their relationship alongside personal revelations (both good and bad). The script by British actor/writer Katy Brand gives all-too-rare screen time to an older woman’s experience with sexual desire and patiently provides space for Nancy to work through her body issues while also gently asserting that sex work is work. Good Luck is a two-person show, and its success hinges on the chemistry between Thompson and McCormack; thankfully, that chemistry is easy and abundant, as Leo and Nancy quietly change one another’s lives in this honest, intimate dramedy. –Dana Reinoos

Header photo: Searchlight Pictures

This article originally appeared in BUST's Summer 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: Good Luck to You Leo Grande , Emma Thompson , Daryl McCormack , sex work , sex work politics , sex education

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

LegendsofDrag p092a 1 2 1b6cd

"Legends of Drag" Pays Homage To Drag Icons "Of A Certain Age" Who Paved The Way For The Queens of Today

KateBushComicRelief e2734

Kate Bush on her recent viral success: “It’s quite shocking, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad!”

Murray TopPhoto 0c8d7

From Cabaret Shows to Premium Cable, Performer and MC Murray Hill is Everywhere—and That’s Just The Way He Likes It

Beyonce JULY22 cover july crop e2140

Listen to Beyonce's New Single, "Break My Soul" Featuring Queen of Bounce Music Big Freedia, Off Upcoming Album "Renaissance"

LeoGrande_STILL_bcbf3.jpg

Emma Thompson Shines As a Widowed Sex-Education Teacher in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

pexels karolina grabowska 7691974 7b73c

Period Poverty in the United States is More Common Than You Think: The Tampon Shortage Will Only Make it Worse

OttessaMoshfegh credit Jake Belcher 0a9b1

LA-Novelist Ottessa Moshfegh's Latest, "Lapvona" is Out Now. Plus, A Peek At Her Fiction Practice

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar